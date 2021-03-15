Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2005-2008: Group 46

(Full, current standings can always be found here)
Group 44 & 45 Results
Group 44:
|61.11%
|Persona 3 FES
|P3 FES Opening
|61.11%
|Persona 4
|Heartbeat, Heartbreak
|61.11%
|Killer7
|Rave On
|55.56%
|Mega Man 9
|Tornado Man Stage
|55.56%
|Ar tonelico: Melody of Elemia
|EXEC_CHRONICLE_KEY/.
|50.00%
|Mass Effect
|Elevator Music
|50.00%
|Opoona
|Restaurant Regina
|44.44%
|No More Heroes
|Cashmere Cannonball
|44.44%
|Xanadu Next
|Evildoer
|38.89%
|Shadow the Hedgehog
|Blue Falcon
|38.89%
|World of Warcraft: Wrath of the Lich King
|Arthas, My Son
|38.89%
|World of Warcraft: Burning Crusade
|The Sin’Dorei
|38.89%
|Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII
|The Clandestine Dark Suits
|33.33%
|Shadow the Hedgehog
|All Hail Shadow
|33.33%
|LocoRoco
|Etoule Pucoratte!
|33.33%
|Ikaruga
|The Stone-Like
|27.78%
|Fire Emblem Path of Radiance
|Plight
|27.78%
|Deathsmiles
|~ Mad Symphony Death Smiles ~ Image Song
|27.78%
|Phantom Dust
|Arsenal
|27.78%
|DJMax Trilogy
|Let Go (xxdbxx)
|22.22%
|Togainu no Chi
|Good bye Aliens
|22.22%
|God Hand
|Smoking Roll
|22.22%
|Fire Emblem Path of Radiance
|Clash
|11.11%
|Mega Man ZX Advent
|Oriental Sentinels (Waterfall Ruins – Argoyle the Shisaroid’s Stage)
A fairly strong group, with 9 songs making it in safe.
Group 45:
|52.38%
|Mass Effect
|Liara’s World
|52.38%
|Halo 3
|Warthog Run
|47.62%
|I/O
|cluster one
|47.62%
|Eternal Poison
|Izel
|42.86%
|Lumines II
|hometown
|42.86%
|Professor Layton and the Unwound Future
|Time Travel (Japanese vocal version)
|42.86%
|Nanostray 2
|Daitoshi Station
|38.10%
|Super Mario Galaxy
|Bowser’s Star Reactor
|38.10%
|Sonic Unleashed
|Windmill Isle (Night)
|38.10%
|Myself ; Yourself
|Impatience
|38.10%
|Banjo-Kazooie: Nuts & Bolts
|Gruntilda’s Challenge
|33.33%
|Assassin’s Creed
|Dirty Deeds – Acre
|33.33%
|Castle Crashers (Xbox 360)
|Factory (CornandBeans)
|28.57%
|Super Smash Bros. Brawl
|You Call This a Utopia?!
|28.57%
|Mega Man ZX Advent
|Sky High – Grand Nuage – (Theme Of Guardian)
|28.57%
|Radiata Stories
|Devote for Nature
|28.57%
|Ibara
|Sky High
|28.57%
|Sengoku Rance
|My Glorious Days
|23.81%
|Togainu no Chi True Blood
|GRIND
|23.81%
|Trails in the Sky SC
|Conspiracy
|23.81%
|Super Mario Galaxy
|Blue Sky Athletics
|19.05%
|Rune Factory 2
|Opening Theme
|19.05%
|Mega Man ZX
|Crisis Zone (Maverick Siege)
|19.05%
|Overgrowth
|Crete
Halo is one of those series that does worse here than it probably would in the general population, but with Warthog Run it now has 2 songs safely in the field, so it’s not all bad news.
Newly Eliminated 1
Current Bubble: 39.13%
Projected Final Bubble: 41.67%
It’s time for group play! We have 1,358 songs this time; we’re trying out 24-song groups this time, so we have 56 groups of 24, plus a 57th of 14. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 2 After all groups are done, the top 384 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.
…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 384, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 385+3 in a play-in round.
We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 46 will be active until Tuesday March 16th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 47 will start Tuesday and be active until Wednesday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.
You can listen to all songs in group 46 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)
You can work ahead if you like:
Or listen to every song here.
Again, voting for group 46 is open until Tuesday March 16th at 10:00PM Pacific