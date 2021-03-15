Games

Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2005-2008: Group 46

Group 44 & 45 Results

Group 44:

61.11% Persona 3 FES P3 FES Opening
61.11% Persona 4 Heartbeat, Heartbreak
61.11% Killer7 Rave On
55.56% Mega Man 9 Tornado Man Stage
55.56% Ar tonelico: Melody of Elemia EXEC_CHRONICLE_KEY/.
50.00% Mass Effect Elevator Music
50.00% Opoona Restaurant Regina
44.44% No More Heroes Cashmere Cannonball
44.44% Xanadu Next Evildoer
38.89% Shadow the Hedgehog Blue Falcon
38.89% World of Warcraft: Wrath of the Lich King Arthas, My Son
38.89% World of Warcraft: Burning Crusade The Sin’Dorei
38.89% Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII The Clandestine Dark Suits
33.33% Shadow the Hedgehog All Hail Shadow
33.33% LocoRoco Etoule Pucoratte!
33.33% Ikaruga The Stone-Like
27.78% Fire Emblem Path of Radiance Plight
27.78% Deathsmiles ~ Mad Symphony Death Smiles ~ Image Song
27.78% Phantom Dust Arsenal
27.78% DJMax Trilogy Let Go (xxdbxx)
22.22% Togainu no Chi Good bye Aliens
22.22% God Hand Smoking Roll
22.22% Fire Emblem Path of Radiance Clash
11.11% Mega Man ZX Advent Oriental Sentinels (Waterfall Ruins – Argoyle the Shisaroid’s Stage)

A fairly strong group, with 9 songs making it in safe.

Group 45:

52.38% Mass Effect Liara’s World
52.38% Halo 3 Warthog Run
47.62% I/O cluster one
47.62% Eternal Poison Izel
42.86% Lumines II hometown
42.86% Professor Layton and the Unwound Future Time Travel (Japanese vocal version)
42.86% Nanostray 2 Daitoshi Station
38.10% Super Mario Galaxy Bowser’s Star Reactor
38.10% Sonic Unleashed Windmill Isle (Night)
38.10% Myself ; Yourself Impatience
38.10% Banjo-Kazooie: Nuts & Bolts Gruntilda’s Challenge
33.33% Assassin’s Creed Dirty Deeds – Acre
33.33% Castle Crashers (Xbox 360) Factory (CornandBeans)
28.57% Super Smash Bros. Brawl You Call This a Utopia?!
28.57% Mega Man ZX Advent Sky High – Grand Nuage – (Theme Of Guardian)
28.57% Radiata Stories Devote for Nature
28.57% Ibara Sky High
28.57% Sengoku Rance My Glorious Days
23.81% Togainu no Chi True Blood GRIND
23.81% Trails in the Sky SC Conspiracy
23.81% Super Mario Galaxy Blue Sky Athletics
19.05% Rune Factory 2 Opening Theme
19.05% Mega Man ZX Crisis Zone (Maverick Siege)
19.05% Overgrowth Crete

Halo is one of those series that does worse here than it probably would in the general population, but with Warthog Run it now has 2 songs safely in the field, so it’s not all bad news.

Newly Eliminated 1

It’s time for group play! We have 1,358 songs this time; we’re trying out 24-song groups this time, so we have 56 groups of 24, plus a 57th of 14. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 2 After all groups are done, the top 384 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 384, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 385+3 in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 46 will be active until Tuesday March 16th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 47 will start Tuesday and be active until Wednesday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 46 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

Or listen to every song here.

Again, voting for group 46 is open until Tuesday March 16th at 10:00PM Pacific