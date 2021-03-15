Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2005-2008: Group 46

(Full, current standings can always be found here)

Group 44 & 45 Results

Spoiler Group 44: 61.11% Persona 3 FES P3 FES Opening 61.11% Persona 4 Heartbeat, Heartbreak 61.11% Killer7 Rave On 55.56% Mega Man 9 Tornado Man Stage 55.56% Ar tonelico: Melody of Elemia EXEC_CHRONICLE_KEY/. 50.00% Mass Effect Elevator Music 50.00% Opoona Restaurant Regina 44.44% No More Heroes Cashmere Cannonball 44.44% Xanadu Next Evildoer 38.89% Shadow the Hedgehog Blue Falcon 38.89% World of Warcraft: Wrath of the Lich King Arthas, My Son 38.89% World of Warcraft: Burning Crusade The Sin’Dorei 38.89% Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII The Clandestine Dark Suits 33.33% Shadow the Hedgehog All Hail Shadow 33.33% LocoRoco Etoule Pucoratte! 33.33% Ikaruga The Stone-Like 27.78% Fire Emblem Path of Radiance Plight 27.78% Deathsmiles ~ Mad Symphony Death Smiles ~ Image Song 27.78% Phantom Dust Arsenal 27.78% DJMax Trilogy Let Go (xxdbxx) 22.22% Togainu no Chi Good bye Aliens 22.22% God Hand Smoking Roll 22.22% Fire Emblem Path of Radiance Clash 11.11% Mega Man ZX Advent Oriental Sentinels (Waterfall Ruins – Argoyle the Shisaroid’s Stage) A fairly strong group, with 9 songs making it in safe. Group 45: 52.38% Mass Effect Liara’s World 52.38% Halo 3 Warthog Run 47.62% I/O cluster one 47.62% Eternal Poison Izel 42.86% Lumines II hometown 42.86% Professor Layton and the Unwound Future Time Travel (Japanese vocal version) 42.86% Nanostray 2 Daitoshi Station 38.10% Super Mario Galaxy Bowser’s Star Reactor 38.10% Sonic Unleashed Windmill Isle (Night) 38.10% Myself ; Yourself Impatience 38.10% Banjo-Kazooie: Nuts & Bolts Gruntilda’s Challenge 33.33% Assassin’s Creed Dirty Deeds – Acre 33.33% Castle Crashers (Xbox 360) Factory (CornandBeans) 28.57% Super Smash Bros. Brawl You Call This a Utopia?! 28.57% Mega Man ZX Advent Sky High – Grand Nuage – (Theme Of Guardian) 28.57% Radiata Stories Devote for Nature 28.57% Ibara Sky High 28.57% Sengoku Rance My Glorious Days 23.81% Togainu no Chi True Blood GRIND 23.81% Trails in the Sky SC Conspiracy 23.81% Super Mario Galaxy Blue Sky Athletics 19.05% Rune Factory 2 Opening Theme 19.05% Mega Man ZX Crisis Zone (Maverick Siege) 19.05% Overgrowth Crete Halo is one of those series that does worse here than it probably would in the general population, but with Warthog Run it now has 2 songs safely in the field, so it’s not all bad news. [collapse]

Newly Eliminated

Spoiler 39.13% Valkyrie Profile: Covenant of the Plume Armed Blockade Stream 39.13% Valkyria Chronicles Street Fighting 39.13% Eternal Poison Re-Structure 39.13% Eternal Poison Ruined Hallways 39.13% Rhythm Heaven (DS) Staff Roll (That’s Paradise) 39.13% Super Stardust HD Segomo 39.13% Castlevania: Dawn of Sorrow Bloody Tears 39.13% Sonic the Hedgehog (2006) Radical Train (The Chase) 39.13% Final Fantasy XII Fight to the Death 38.89% Shadow the Hedgehog Blue Falcon 38.89% World of Warcraft: Wrath of the Lich King Arthas, My Son 38.89% World of Warcraft: Burning Crusade The Sin’Dorei 38.89% Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII The Clandestine Dark Suits 38.46% Under Defeat Tears Which Died [STAGE 5] 38.46% Phoenix Wright: Trials and Tribulations Investigation, Middle Stage (2004) 38.46% Wild Arms 5 The Me of Yesterday Has Been Surpassed 38.46% Shadow Hearts From The New World Lady Tears II 38.46% Super Paper Mario Title 38.46% Wii Fit Wii Fit Plaza 38.46% Super Smash Bros. Brawl Final Destination 38.10% Super Mario Galaxy Bowser’s Star Reactor 38.10% Sonic Unleashed Windmill Isle (Night) 38.10% Myself ; Yourself Impatience 38.10% Banjo-Kazooie: Nuts & Bolts Gruntilda’s Challenge 33.33% Shadow the Hedgehog All Hail Shadow 33.33% LocoRoco Etoule Pucoratte! 33.33% Ikaruga The Stone-Like 33.33% Assassin’s Creed Dirty Deeds – Acre 33.33% Castle Crashers (Xbox 360) Factory (CornandBeans) 28.57% Super Smash Bros. Brawl You Call This a Utopia?! 28.57% Mega Man ZX Advent Sky High – Grand Nuage – (Theme Of Guardian) 28.57% Radiata Stories Devote for Nature 28.57% Ibara Sky High 28.57% Sengoku Rance My Glorious Days 27.78% Fire Emblem Path of Radiance Plight 27.78% Deathsmiles ~ Mad Symphony Death Smiles ~ Image Song 27.78% Phantom Dust Arsenal 27.78% DJMax Trilogy Let Go (xxdbxx) 23.81% Togainu no Chi True Blood GRIND 23.81% Trails in the Sky SC Conspiracy 23.81% Super Mario Galaxy Blue Sky Athletics 22.22% Togainu no Chi Good bye Aliens 22.22% God Hand Smoking Roll 22.22% Fire Emblem Path of Radiance Clash 19.05% Rune Factory 2 Opening Theme 19.05% Mega Man ZX Crisis Zone (Maverick Siege) 19.05% Overgrowth Crete 11.11% Mega Man ZX Advent Oriental Sentinels (Waterfall Ruins – Argoyle the Shisaroid’s Stage) Current Bubble: 39.13%

Projected Final Bubble: 41.67% [collapse]

It’s time for group play! We have 1,358 songs this time; we’re trying out 24-song groups this time, so we have 56 groups of 24, plus a 57th of 14. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. After all groups are done, the top 384 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 384, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 385+ in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 46 will be active until Tuesday March 16th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 47 will start Tuesday and be active until Wednesday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 46 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like:

Or listen to every song here.

Again, voting for group 46 is open until Tuesday March 16th at 10:00PM Pacific

