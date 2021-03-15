30 Day Food & Drink Challenge Day 15: Let’s Talk Pizza

Let’s We’re kicking off our latest 30-day challenge with one that will dip into various areas of fandom over time but will also be a bit less geekish in general with our food and drink challenge.

One of the questions that I suspect people figured would come up earlier is the one regarding pizza. But this is a key question that can’t be boiled down simply. Pizza, for some like myself, is life. Pizza can be daily and sometimes even multiple times per day. It offers endless variety and style. So what we want to hear about is pretty varied today with what you’re willing to share.

Your favorite pizza joint? The best toppings? The best style? The best time of day to have pizza? Any great pizza-related memories?

My favorite joint closed down years ago with a little family-owned place called Bambinis that used to make the best personal pizzas. Now, it’s York House of Pizza in York Beach, Maine which I only get to once or twice a year. I’m a total pepperoni junkie at this point but I love a good crumble sausage that’s cooked just right but that’s harder to find. I can definitely have pizza any time of the day but it ties back to some of my best childhood memories as a teenager on lonely Friday nights when my mother would order in a pizza at ten at night and watch some anime with me.

The best pizza I can’t seem to get anymore locally is Pizza Hut. We used to have a full restaurant here in the mid 80s and earlier and I have such nostalgia for that place with its red and white checkered interior, the heavy red glasses and pitchers of soda, and the deep dish that it is. I absolutely love deep dish but UNO’s Chicago Style doesn’t capture what that Pizza Hut was like.

Bonus question: What’s the worst topping you’ve tried? And don’t just default to pineapple!

