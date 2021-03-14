The Avocado’s Favorite Needle Drop Tournament – Nominations

I was laughing at the Snyder Cut trailer’s use of Leonard Cohen’s Hallelujah, when I thought to myself…what are the actual BEST needle drops in film and television? You can help us find out!



Nominate your needle drop of choice below, and if you can, link the needle drop in question. I don’t know how popular this tournament will be, so we’ll see how many entries we get before deciding on the final number.



GROUND RULES



The needle drop in question must occur within a film or television episode. Fictional and non-fictional works are both allowed, but trailers and shorts are not.

A qualifying “Needle Drop” is a pre-existing piece of music which is NOT a part of the score for the film.

That’s really it, I think. Let the games…begin!

