Fox Animation Domination Discussion Thread (Week of March 14, 2021)

I wanted to start something new. So I will start making weekly threads where you can discuss the shows as they air live. Here are the episodes that are airing this Sunday.

Duncanville will return in the summertime. It will air by itself.

Due to the Grammys next week on CBS, there will be no new episodes of Fox Animation. They will resume the following week on March 21, including the special milestone 700th episode of The Simpsons.

SUNDAY, MARCH 7

–“BLESS THE HARTS” – (7:30-8:00 PM ET/PT) CC-AD-HDTV 720p-Dolby Digital 5.1

BETTY GETS A JOB AND VIOLET TRIES TO MAKE A NEW FRIEND ON AN ALL-NEW “BLESS THE HARTS” SUNDAY, MARCH 7, ON FOX

Jenny and Wayne persuade Betty to get a job. Meanwhile, Violet and David’s attempt to recruit a new friend backfires in the all-new “Trollin’ With The Homies” episode of BLESS THE HARTS airing Sunday, March 7 (7:30-8:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (BHR-210) (TV-14 D, L, S)

–“THE SIMPSONS” – (8:00-8:30 PM ET/PT) CC-HDTV 720p-Dolby Digital 5.1

HOMER TRIES TO GET HIS FAVORITE BAND TO REUNITE ON AN ALL-NEW “THE SIMPSONS” SUNDAY, MARCH 7, ON FOX

Homer tries to reunite a mechanical band from his youth, but film and TV creator J.J. Abrams (guest-voicing as himself) gets ahold of them first in the all-new “Do Pizza Bots Dream of Electric Guitars” episode of THE SIMPSONS airing Sunday, March 7 (8:00-8:30 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (SI-3208) (TV-PG D, L)

–“THE GREAT NORTH” – (8:30-9:00 PM ET/PT) CC-HDTV 720p-Dolby Digital 5.1

JUDY GOES TO THE SCHOOL DANCE ON AN ALL-NEW “THE GREAT NORTH” SUNDAY, MARCH 7, ON FOX

Judy asks her crush to the most romantic dance of the school year, not realizing he’s got eyes for someone else. Meanwhile, Beef’s Brother, Brian (Rob Delaney), comes up for a visit from Anchorage in the all-new “Pride & Prejudice Adventure” episode of THE GREAT NORTH airing Sunday, March 7 (8:30-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (GRN-106) (TV-14 D, L, S)

–“BOB’S BURGERS” – (9:00-9:30 PM ET/PT) CC-AD-HDTV 720p-Dolby Digital 5.1

GENE IS HOME ALONE ON AN ALL-NEW “BOB’S BURGERS” SUNDAY, MARCH 7, ON FOX

When Linda and Tina go to the shoe store, Gene accidently is left home by himself. Meanwhile, Bob, Louise and Teddy go to buy restaurant equipment from a creepy guy whom Bob found on the internet in the all-new “Mr. Lonely Farts” episode of BOB’S BURGERS airing Sunday, March 7 (9:00-9:30 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (BOB-1012) (TV-PG L)

–“FAMILY GUY” – (9:30-10:00 PM ET/PT) CC-AD-HDTV 720p-Dolby Digital 5.1

PA: Viewer discretion is advised.

STEWIE WEDS ON AN ALL-NEW “FAMILY GUY” SUNDAY, MARCH 7, ON FOX

Stewie gets a mail order bride from Ukraine and experiences domestic life. Meanwhile, Peter and Chris become addicted to free hotel breakfast buffets in the all-new “The Marrying Kind” episode of FAMILY GUY airing Sunday, March 7 (9:30-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (FG-1811) (TV-14 D, L, S, V)

