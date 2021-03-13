30 Day Food & Drink Challenge Day 13: Your Favorite M&M Color

We’re kicking off our latest 30-day challenge with one that will dip into various areas of fandom over time but will also be a bit less geekish in general with our food and drink challenge.

This prompt is going to be more about the bonus question but we wanted to start it off with a bit of a laugh – unless your OCD compels you to have only one color of M&M. There are a lot of variants out there throughout the year and a lot of us, especially starting at a young age, find ourselves coming up with a color code pattern in which we eat M&Ms and this happens with other candies as well. Do you do this? And if so, what’s your favorite color/order? And is there a specialty color for the holidays that you really like?

Bonus question: What other M&M candy products do you enjoy?

