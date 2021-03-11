Don’t Panic, it’s the Night Thread

“In the beginning, the universe was created. This has made a lot of people very angry and been widely regarded as a bad move.” – Douglas Adams, The Restaurant at the End of the Universe

Douglas Adams was born on March 11, 1952. He wrote the radio series and later the book series The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy. This book series is highly important for nerds everywhere, being both a sci-fi adventure and a satire of life, the universe, and everything.

The man himself.

Adams also wrote Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency and its sequel, a few episodes of Doctor Who, and a non-fiction book called Last Chance to See. He died of a heart attack in 2001 at age 49, but his legacy lives on.

