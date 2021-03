Merchandising, Merchandising!

I re-watched Spaceballs Sunday night on Tubi and decided to feature the comedy/spoof in today’s Day Thread.

Something to Discuss – Tell us your favorite wink/nod to other sci-fi movies in Spaceballs in the comments section below. Feel free to share your favorite quotes too!

Have a Terrific Tuesday and remember that evil will always triumph because good is dumb.

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...