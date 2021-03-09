Franchise Festival Podcast S1E19 – Hyrule Warriors (Game Discussion)

The Franchise Festival crew discusses 2014 beat-’em-up Hyrule Warriors. Chris dives into the history of the Dynasty Warriors / Musou series more generally, along with the serendipity of Hyrule Warriors‘ creation, while Hamilton explains ‘Musou fatigue’ and Jasmine details the surprising origins of character weapons. Everyone has a good laugh about the reformed Ganondorf.

You can listen on your favorite podcast app, our website, or using this embedded source.

Follow the show on Twitter using the handle @franchise_fest, check out our official Twitch channel for streams of new and classic games, and be sure to email us at franchisefestival@gmail.com to let us know what you think.

No need to listen to the show to participate in the discussion, though! Let’s chat about Hyrule Warriors and its many re-releases below.

