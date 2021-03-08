Jeopardy! recap for Mon., Mar. 8 (Katie Couric’s debut as guest host)

Introducing today’s contestants:

Matt, an aerospace engineer, is a volunteer scuba diver;

Justin, a high school history teacher, visited 30 major league ballparks; and

Laura, an author-editor, recreated a Simon and Garfunkel album cover for her “save the date”. Laura is a one-day champ with winnings of $19,400.

Laura held first place after round one, lost it to Matt during DJ but Laura had the strongest finish, regaining the lead into FJ with $15,600 vs. $11,600 for Matt and $10,200 for Justin.

DD1 – $600 – HISTORY ACCORDING TO HERODOTUS – Skeptical for once, Herodotus doubted the accuracy of this poem, questioning why Greeks would fight for so long over one woman (Laura won $2,000 from her leading total of $6,000.)

DD2 (video) – $1,600 – PORT “L” – (Shown is map of France with a red dot midway on the northern coast) Meeting the harbor, this French port was the seat of the Belgian government for a time during World War I (Matt lost $4,000 from his score of $15,400 vs. $11,600 for Laura.)

DD3 (video) – $1,600 – COMPOSERS – Nicknamed Papa, this 18th century man composed more than 100 symphonies (Matt lost $3,000 from his total of $13,400 vs. $11,600 for Matt.)

FJ – RADIO HISTORY – A 1949 broadcast in Spanish of this drama from 11 years before caused mass panic in Ecuador & the destruction of the radio station

Laura and Matt were correct on FJ (Justin left off the last letter). Laura added $7,601 to win with $23,201 for a two-day total of $42,601.

Triple Stumper of the day: For a top-row clue, no one guessed the sport for which a professor thought the curve was cheating when it was introduced is baseball.

Judging the judges: They seemed to have an issue with Matt’s pronunciation of “quark”, which sounded a lot like “quork” and having him repeat it. I was almost expecting Katie to ask him to spell it.

Guest host corner: Katie informed us that all winnings from the episodes she’s hosting will be matched with a donation by the show to Stand Up to Cancer. She closed the show by stating the total charitable donation ($26,201) and saying “We’ll see you tomorrow everyone.”

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is “The Iliad”? DD2 – What is Le Havre? DD3 – Who was Haydn? FJ – What is “War of the Worlds”?

