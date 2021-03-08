It’s All Greek to this Weekly Games Thread

Welcome, one and all, to the latest Weekly Video Games Thread!

Before you in this header stand three depictions of Hades, the austere Greek god of the dead, the underworld, and wealth beyond measure. Each was the product of a different company, the focus of a different series, and a an interpretation of one of the great Greek gods wildly different from the other two. The denizens of Mount Olympus have been a great well of inspiration for video game designers, whether for games about Greek mythology or just a character who needed a little divine intervention, creatively. Characters like Zeus, Athena, Heracles, Hermes, Asclepius, Kratos, the Minotaur, Medusa, the Muses, Prometheus and his liver eating eagle friend, Perseus, Hera, Wonder Woman, Odysseus, and more have dominated the presentation of gods and mythology in pop culture. And that’s our prompt: depictions of Greek myth.

Because it was kinda notable that there were two major releases in 2020 that both focused on this field, right?

They Three Hades are entirely different. You have a sardonic, genocidal dirtbag, a bad father at the center of an unhealthy family, and… actually, I’m not really sure what God of War was going for with their Chthonic gods. They embody totally different attitudes about one of the most famous mythologies in the world. And, jumping off from that, let’s talk about our favorite – or most memorable – interpretations of the Greek gods. Do you prefer stoic, darker visions of Zeus and friends’ nasty squabbles? Do you like the more comic stories that draw from clever trickery? Do you prefer using them as analogies or more current ideas, or just surface level details for a weirder, grander adventure?

Of course, don’t take this as a requirement to write about this. Tell us about what you played, or gaming topics that are on your mind!

