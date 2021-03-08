Best Vegetable Tournament: Semi-Finals – Fabulous Four

We’re nearing the end! And a look at what we’ve got now:
Quarter-Finals Results
Match 1: Corn (53) vs. Chickpeas (37)
Match 2: Potato (68) vs. Carrots (20)
Match 3: Avocado (50) vs. Red Onion (38)
Match 4: Garlic (66) vs. Broccoli (23)
Match 2: Potato (68) vs. Carrots (20)
Match 3: Avocado (50) vs. Red Onion (38)
Match 4: Garlic (66) vs. Broccoli (23)
Some sweet stats:
- Veggie with lowest votes to proceed to next round: Avocado (50) [:(] against Red Onion (38), which was also the Veggie with most votes to be eliminated.
- Biggest Beatdown: Potato (68) beating Carrots (20) by an amazing 48 votes.
Voting will close 10 March, 4:30 am EST