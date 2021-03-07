Fox Animation Domination Discussion Thread (Week of March 7, 2021)

The Simpsons, Bob’s Burgers, and Family Guy ©2021 by Twentieth Television. Bless the Harts and The Great North ©2021 by Twentieth Television and Fox Media LLC.

I wanted to start something new. So I will start making weekly threads where you can discuss the shows as they air live. Here are the episodes that are airing this Sunday.

Duncanville will return in the summertime. It will air by itself.

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 28

–“BLESS THE HARTS”—(7:30-8:00 PM ET/PT) CC-AD-HDTV 720p-Dolby Digital 5.1



JENNY AND BETTY FACE OFF IN A POLITICAL CAMPAIGN ON AN ALL-NEW “BLESS THE HARTS” SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 28, ON FOX

Jenny takes over as Mayor Webb’s campaign manager for re-election against Betty and an accomplished dog. Meanwhile, Wayne tries to dig up dirt on the canine opponent in the all-new “The Dogchurian Candidate” episode of BLESS THE HARTS airing Sunday, Feb. 28 (7:30-8:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (BHR-209) (TV-14 D, L, V)

–“THE SIMPSONS”—(8:00-8:30 PM ET/PT) CC-HDTV 720p-Dolby Digital 5.1



CLETUS BECOMES A SINGING SENSATION ON AN ALL-NEW “THE SIMPSONS” SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 28, ON FOX

Cletus becomes a singing sensation, while Homer becomes a new man. Then, Cletus turns on his fans, ruining everything in the all-new “Yokel Hero” episode of THE SIMPSONS airing Sunday, Feb. 28 (8:00-8:30 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (SI-3207) (TV-PG D, L, V)

–“THE GREAT NORTH”—(8:30-9:00 PM ET/PT) CC-HDTV 720p-Dolby Digital 5.1



JUDY COACHES BEEF’S CURLING TEAM ON AN ALL-NEW “THE GREAT NORTH” SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 28, ON FOX

Beef enlists Judy to help coach his adult curling team. Meanwhile, Wolf tries to turn the family fishing boat into a sunset cruise for lovers in the all-new “Curl Interrupted Adventure” episode of THE GREAT NORTH airing Sunday, Feb. 28 (8:30-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (GRN-105) (TV-PG D, L)

–“BOB’S BURGERS”—(9:00-9:30 PM ET/PT) CC-AD-HDTV 720p-Dolby Digital 5.1



BOB AND LINDA ARE TORTURED BY A PAST LIE ON AN ALL-NEW “BOB’S BURGERS” SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 28, ON FOX​​

While on a family trip to the flea market, Bob and Linda are haunted by a lie they told Tina, Gene and Louise about what really happened to their beloved stuffed animal, Wheelie Mammoth, in the all-new “An Incon-wheelie-ent Truth” episode of BOB’S BURGERS airing Sunday, Feb. 28 (9:00-9:30 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (BOB-1011) (TV-PG L)

–“FAMILY GUY”—(9:30-10:00 PM ET/PT) CC-AD-HDTV 720p-Dolby Digital 5.1

PA: Viewer discretion is advised.

STEWIE AND BRIAN FACE THE “PE-TERMINATOR” ON AN ALL-NEW “FAMILY GUY” SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 28, ON FOX

Stewie designs a “Terminator” Peter robot to destroy Lois for trying to feed him broccoli, but when things don’t go according to plan, Stewie and Brian must go on a Terminator-esque mission to save Stewie’s life in the all-new “PeTerminator” episode of FAMILY GUY airing Sunday, Feb. 28 (9:30-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (FG-1812) (TV-14 D, L, S, V)​

