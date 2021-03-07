AEW Revolution Discussion Thread

AEW Wrestling is back on Pay-Per-View tonight with AEW Revolution 2021!
The card for this evening –
Riho & Thunder Rosa vs. Dr. Britt Baker & Rebel (Buy-In pre-show)
Casino Tag Team Royale
Miro & Kip Sabian vs. Orange Cassidy & Chuck Taylor
Face of the Revolution Ladder Match: Cody Rhodes vs. Scorpio Sky vs. Penta El Zero Miedo vs. Lance Archer vs. Max Caster vs. TBD (Winner earns TNT title opportunity)
“Hangman” Adam Page vs. Matt Hardy (Big Money Match)
The Young Bucks (c) vs Chris Jericho and MJF for the AEW Tag Team Championship
Team Taz (Brian Cage and Ricky Starks) vs Darby Allin and Sting in a Street Fight
AEW Women’s Championship — Hikaru Shida (c) vs. Ryo Mizunami
AEW World Championship — Kenny Omega (c) vs. Jon Moxley (Exploding Barbed Wire Deathmatch)
Post your predictions and your thoughts as the matches happen live in the comments section!