The David Gilmour Day Thread (3/6)

David Gilmour turns 75 today. He was the guitar player and a lead vocalist for Pink Floyd.

He gets plenty of credit as a guitarist – and don’t get me wrong, I think he’s a great guitar player – but I feel that he’s underappreciated as a vocalist. Granted, he shared time with Roger Waters singing lead, but his voice really is great. I know Comfortably Numb has been run into the ground, yet I still enjoy it, and while part of that is some excellent guitar playing, it’s Gilmour’s vocals (and even on this song he splits the lead vocals with Waters) that really grab me. This part is especially gorgeous:

When I was a child

I caught a fleeting glimpse

Out of the corner of my eye

I turned to look but it was gone

I cannot put my finger on it now

The child is grown

The dream is gone

post cat pictures both here and in the Pet Thread, and be excellent to each other.

