Public Domain Theater: The Grand Duel (& “Yankee Doodle Daffy”)

Welcome to Public Domain Theater, your home for the wonderful world of films that have (in the United States, at least) fallen into the public domain, and are free for everyone to see!

This time around, we have for you an action-packed Spaghetti-

…

Is “Spaghetti Western” considered a racist term?

…

Better not chance it.

*ahem*

An action-packed Italian Western, The Grand Duel (also known as The Big Showdown) starring the formidable Lee Van Cleef. Full of wild stunts, brutal violence, and stylish, quick-draw duels galore, it’s a rollicking adventure with a touch of that trying-to-be-Sergio-Leone poeticality.

We also have for you a classic Looney Tunes cartoon starring everyone’s favorite animated duck … Sleepy Lagoon! And also some bird named Daffy Duck. It’s colossal! It’s stupendous! One might even go so far as to say … it’s “Yankee Doodle Daffy”.

So saddle on up, come hit the trail, and see what the kid can do, right here on Public Domain Theater!

Opening Cartoon:

Feature Presentation:

