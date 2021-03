Future State is in the rearview mirror as Infinite Frontier begins this week.

This space is to discuss your thoughts of the Future State books, which ones hit the mark and which ones fell flat. Tell us your favorites and ones that we may have missed that we should pick up.

We will also discuss Infinite Frontier #0 and the titles that you are looking forward to over the next few months.

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...