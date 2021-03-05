30 Day Food & Drink Challenge Day 5: Your Favorite Cereal

We’re kicking off our latest 30-day challenge with one that will dip into various areas of fandom over time but will also be a bit less geekish in general with our food and drink challenge.

While I enjoy a more leisurely breakfast on the weekend that’s warm, weekdays have to be a bit quicker and I’m still part of the cereal generation. The daily staple is usually just regular Cheerios or Rice Krispies but when I’m feeling a little “daring,” I’ll pick up my favorite in Lucky Charms. Those damn little marshmallows as a kid were the best and there’s just something that I love about engaging with that bit of nostalgia every now and then in the mornings to start my day.

Bonus question: What’s your favorite cereal from childhood that you can’t eat anymore?

Oh, Boo-Berry. I absolutely loved this “rare” season cereal back as a kid but I absolutely cannot eat this anymore as I learned years ago. Part of it is that the cereal itself changed in some way and it’s just not as enjoyable but it also just feels kind of like a weak effort as an adult in the face of other cereals.

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...