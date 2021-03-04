Weekly Games Thread #2 is Simulated

Happy Thursday, friends. Much appreciation to Lovely Bones for covering the thread while I was convalescing last week. What games are you playing and what do you think of them? As a bonus prompt: tell us about your favorite simulation game or series.

Please also note that my ‘First Friday’ indie interview series will continue tomorrow with ROBI Studios, the Argentinian developer behind 2021’s excellent 3D action-adventure game Blue Fire. Be sure to check in after 9:00 AM EST to read the whole thing and discuss!

