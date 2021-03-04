The Night Thread Has A Secret Friend

Feel like you’ve never felt before

Here we are

Where are we

Cast adrift on some uncharted sea

I know we’ll find our way

I know we’ll reach the end

If you will say you’ll be my secret friend

Night draws in, once again

As she turns her velvet collar up

A perfect day will end

If you will say you’ll be my secret friend

Secret Friend was the B-side of Paul McCartney’s 12” single of Temporary Secretary, released in the UK only on September 15th, 1980. The song didn’t see an official U.S. release for many years afterward. It’s a 10:32 Latin dream sequence of pure beauty.

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...