The Night Thread Has A Secret Friend

Feel like you’ve never felt before
Here we are
Where are we
Cast adrift on some uncharted sea
I know we’ll find our way
I know we’ll reach the end
If you will say you’ll be my secret friend
Night draws in, once again
As she turns her velvet collar up
A perfect day will end
If you will say you’ll be my secret friend
Secret Friend was the B-side of Paul McCartney’s 12” single of Temporary Secretary, released in the UK only on September 15th, 1980. The song didn’t see an official U.S. release for many years afterward. It’s a 10:32 Latin dream sequence of pure beauty.1