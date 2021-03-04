Jeopardy! recap for Thur., Mar. 4

Today’s contestants are:

Chauncey, a student, has had inspiring travel opportunities;

Jim, a screenwriter, has 18-year-old triplets and really needs to win; and

Melis, a data analyst, has a very smart youngster. Melis is a one-day champ with winnings of $2,000.

Jim took the lead on DD2 and was able to expand his advantage going into FJ at $11,600 vs. $8,600 for Chauncy and $7,000 for Melis.

DD1 – $400 – THE KING OF TV – Jared Harris’ George VI gave up the ghost & the title object on this streaming show (Jim lost the table limit of $1,000.)

DD2 – $2,000 – TERMS FROM HISTORY – Neville Chamberlain is identified with this 11-letter policy of placating Nazi Germany (Jim moved from a close third into first place narrowly by winning $1,000 from his score of $4,200.)

DD3 – $1,200 – IN LATIN, PLEASE – “Desire” or “lust”, a word popularized by Freud (Chauncey lost $3,000 from his total of $10,400 vs. $10,800 for Jim.)

FJ – U.S. MILITARY EQUIPMENT – The U.S. Army’s tradition of naming these began with the Sioux, used in the Korean War

Jim and Chauncey were correct on FJ, with Jim adding $5,700 to win with $17,300.

Triple Stumper of the day: After Jim misspoke by calling baseball’s preseason “spring break”, his opponents didn’t jump in with “spring training”.

Jeopardy! rule book: For a clue about a Willie Nelson song, the judges reversed their initial acceptance of Jim’s response “Back On the Road Again”, as the song does not include the word “back” in the lyrics before the title (there is a different REO Speedwagon song by that title).

Jeopardy! in the news: During the interview segment, Melis mentioned how her young son “solved” a recent Jeopardy! clue about Dr. Seuss.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is “The Crown”? DD2 – What is appeasement? DD3 – What is libido? FJ – What are helicopters?

