AvocaD&D and Tabletop Gaming: The Convergence Manifesto, Part 13

Today we’re talking about the Gloom Stalker Ranger subclass. Gloom Stalkers specialize in hunting creatures of the darkness, and can often be found prowling the Underdark and similar places to root out threats before they can harm the broader world. Their Gloom Stalker Magic gives them automatic access to a handful of spells at certain levels, including Disguise Self at 3rd level, Rope Trick at 5th, Fear at 9th, Greater Invisibility at 13th, and Seeming at 17th level.

Beginning at level 3, you excel when you can get the drop on your enemies, and your knowledge allows you to act quickly to press that advantage. As a Dread Ambusher, you gain a bonus to your initiative rolls equal to your WIS modifier. In addition, on your first turn in combat, your walking speed increases by 10 feet, lasting until the end of that turn. If you take the Attack action on your first turn, you can make one additional attack as part of the action, and that extra attack also deals an additional 1d8 damage if it hits.

Also at 3rd level, you have Umbral Sight, granting you darkvision to a range of 60 feet. If you have already have darkvision as a racial feature, it’s range is extended by 30 feet. At the same time, you are adept at using darkness to your advantage–you are invisible to any creature that is relying on their own darkvision to see you.

By level 7, you have learned to hone your defenses against mind-altering abilities. Your Iron Mind gives you proficiency in WIS saving throws (or your choice of INT or CHA should already have proficiency in WIS somehow).

When you reach 11th level, your supernatural quickness lets you use a Stalker’s Flurry, turning a missed attack into another change to strike. Once per turn, when you miss with a weapon attack, you can make an additional attack roll as part of the same action.

Finally at level 15, you can use the shadows around you to make a Shadowy Dodge. Whenever a creature makes an attack roll against you and doesn’t have advantage on the attack, you can use your reaction to impose disadvantage on the roll. You must use the reaction before you know what the result of the attack would be.

Players and Characters Josephus is back as DM to continue his Eberron. The members of the Clifftop Adventurer’s Guild in Sharn include: Sly, a Wildhunt Shifter Druid of the Circle of Dreams from the mysterious and exotic continent of Xen’drik (CleverGuy)

Cherri Bomb, a pink Tiefling Rogue (Waffle)

Uda Haserrea, a Summer Eladrin Paladin hailing from the Fairy Court of Thelanis (Wasp)

Petie, an Earth Genasi Ranger, who grew up in mostly Dwarvish community underground (Spiny)

Scylla, a Half-Elf Genie Patron Warlock, who a found a curious patron in a back alley market near Morgrave University (Hayes)

The Hayes Code provides this week’s game recap. Thanks, Hayes!

The Guardian After a maddening (ha ha) experience in the other rooms, we finally made it into the last chamber, along with Vilka, the creepy little woman with the pet aberrations. There was a barrier before the final room, all black, impossible to see through, touching it felt kinda like poking dried out organs and made me feel like there were little bugs crawling around in my brain. Ugh. We made it through into a big room with some kind of gaping nightmare rift and a gruesome pink five-headed monstrosity. I pour a cup of Armor of Agathys over my head just in time, because old Multiple Noggins screamed that we were monsters and attacked. Now, I got that something weird was going on here. I even tried to yell back that we weren’t monsters. But it wasn’t having it, and pillars of stone erupted out of the ground under us. Sly at least had made it into the big room, and ended up teetering on top of his pillar, but the rest of us were still in the little vestibule, and got squashed against the ceiling! Petie and Cherry managed to wriggle out of their pillars, Uda pried her way out, and Vilka blasted away at hers, but I was stuck tight. Lucky I have my handy dandy lamp! I held out from my body, popped inside, and popped right back out again before it hit the ground. Pretty tricksy, if you ask me. I couldn’t see what was going on in the room from where I was, but I heard what sounded like thunder, and when I looked inside, Sly was lying on top of the pillar, unconscious, the creature hovering over him as Petie tried to reach him to keep him alive. Well, that was it! I didn’t care if this thing was just misled, or thought we were monsters, or what. It was trying to kill us, and furthermore, it almost squashed me! You mess with the Scyl, you get the La! So I just kept blasting away at the thing with bursts of sonic energy, trying to knock it away, while some other little ugly wriggling whatzit slipped out the rift and started chewing on Uda. We managed to down the largest creature – and it turned into an ethereal orc! It was the guardian, disguised as a monster, and whoever disguised her disguised us to her… this place is too confusing. Petie pulled the other creature off the Uda and I managed to blast it, too, and we got Sly back on his feet. Vilka seemed really excited to see the rift, and we found some very impressive artifacts lying around. But Petie, who lost her voice at some point, showed me a note – Vilka was the one behind all the disguises and trickery! She’s a daelkyr agent! Gee, it’s always the one you most suspect, isn’t it? [collapse]

