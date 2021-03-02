Best Vegetable Tournament: Round 1 – Tip-Top Thirty-Two

You all sure got giddy with these nominations, eh? Well, time to see what made the cut:

Good Veggies Garlic, Broccoli, Potato, Olives, Carrots, Spinach, Brussels Sprouts, Cucumber, Pickles, Green Onion, Beefsteak Tomato, Red Onion, Celery, Shallots, North American Sweet Potato, Bell Pepper, Jalapeno Pepper, Portobello Mushroom, Chickpeas, Ginger, Vidalia Onion, Corn, Bok Choy, Cabbage, Romaine Lettuce, Tomatillo, Leek, Lentils, Eggplant, Asparagus, Avocado, Black Beans

Voting will close 4 March, 4:30am EST

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...