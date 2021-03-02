30 Day Food & Drink Challenge Day 2: Your Favorite Soda, Cola, or Pop

We’re running our latest 30-day challenge with one that will dip into various areas of fandom over time but will also be a bit less geekish in general with our food and drink challenge.

Our second day is digging into one of those areas that at times can be pretty regional, especially if you like to avoid being completely mainstream. First, we want to know what it’s called in your area, soda, cola, pop, or something else, and then we want to know what your favorite one is!

Growing up outside of Boston, it was always just called soda, but whenever I visited relatives in the city in the 70s and 80s, it was called pop, which confused the heck out of my young brain.

While my favorite soda is Orange Crush, I haven’t had it in years because I hate the diet version and I don’t need the full version. Not that the diet versions are great for you. Way back in my 20s when I used to work 13-hour shifts, I’d bring a caffeine free diet Pepsi cube to work since it was an overnight shift and I needed soda handy for the taste. But I wouldn’t put it in the work fridge because of other people grabbing it. So I had left the cube in my car and would bring in a handful of cans every day for my shift. The problem for other people was that I’d leave the cube in the car during the summer and warmer months, so it was almost warm flat caffeine free diet soda.

And I loved it.

But that was years ago. Now, it’s just Diet Coke that I drink for the most part.

Bonus question: What’s the worst soda that you’ve tried where after one sip you were just completely done with it?

Mello-Yellow. I tried that once at camp in the 70s and I think I almost threw up. 😀

