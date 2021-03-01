March TV Preview – Network & Cable (Yep. These Are Definitely Shows)

NBC

Debris

When mysterious wreckage starts falling from the sky, a secretive international agency is tasked with figuring out what it is, where it came from, and most importantly… what it can do. British agent Finola Jones and American agent Bryan Beneventi are partners who have very different styles – she’s warm, intuitive and detail-oriented, and he’s charming, confident and guarded. But they have no choice but to trust each other as they track down the debris scattered across the Western Hemisphere. Each fragment has unpredictable, powerful and sometimes dangerous effects on the everyday people who find it. Every discovery is also a race against time, because shadowy outside forces seek these objects for nefarious purposes.

Starring: Jonathan Tucker, Riann Steele, Scroobius Pip, Norbert Leo Butz, Anjali Jay, Gabrielle Ryan, Sebastian Roché

Premieres March 1st

FOX

Game of Talents

Taking the awe, wonder and spectacle of a large-scale variety show and infusing it with a clue centered, high-intensity investigative game, Game of Talents a new hybrid series like you’ve never seen before. The series pits two teams of contestants against each other as they attempt to figure out the surprising – and sometimes bizarre – hidden talents of the mystery performers. With more than $200,000 on the line, can the contestants spot the fire dancer from the spider wrangler or the chainsaw juggler from the contortionist? Can you?? This is Game of Talents!

Starring: Wayne Brady

Premieres March 10th

ABC

Soul of a Nation

The historic six-episode series will present viewers with a unique window into authentic realities of Black life and dive deeper into this critical moment of racial reckoning. Each episode will explore a specific theme including spirituality, Black joy, activism in sports and the racial reckoning that erupted after George Floyd’s death.

Starring: Jemele Hill, Marsai Martin, Sterling K. Brown, Carmelo Anthony, Nick Cannon, Deon Cole, Kim Coles, Tommy Davidson, Mo’Ne Davis, Danny Glover, David Alan Grier, Wood Harris, Janaya Future Khan, Renee Montgomery, Sylvia Obell, Jeneé Osterheldt, Chris Paul, John Ridley, Saweetie, Michael Yo, Domonique Foxworth, Soraya McDonald, Marc Spears, Lisa Salters, Maria Taylor

Quick Thoughts: Not that you have to wait til Black History Month to celebrate Black America but this airing on March 1st made me laugh.

Premieres March 1st

Pooch Perfect

The eight-episode series will showcase 10 of the best dog groomers in the country, along with their assistants, competing in a series of paw-some themed challenges. Each week, teams will compete in the Immunity Puppertunity challenge, where one team will earn immunity from elimination. Then, in the Ultimutt Challenge showdown, the remaining teams will face off in an epic grooming transformation, which they will show off on the illustrious dogwalk.

Starring: Rebel Wilson, Lisa Vanderpump, Jorge Bendersky, Dr. Callie Harris

Premieres March 30th

OWN

Delilah

Delilah left a demanding white-shoe law firm a decade ago and hung up her own shingle so she could make raising her kids her number one priority. Now she takes on cases the big firms ignore and finds herself, more often than not, going head-to-head with the powerful and privileged as she fights for the disenfranchised. In addition to raising her two kids, Maia and Marcus, Delilah also cares for her young nephew Dion; manages her relationship with her frustrating ex; and to top it all off, she’s about to go up against her best friend Tamara in court for the first time. Delilah has always represented the underdogs. Tamara has always represented the wealthy and powerful. But this case is different: this time, Delilah’s most cherished friendship is on the line, and there are lives at stake. But Delilah does what she always does – she seeks justice for those who need it most.

Starring: Maahra Hill, Jill Marie Jones, Susan Heyward, Ozioma Akagha, Kelly Jacobs, Khalil Johnson, Braelyn Rankins, LaMonica Garrett, Lyriq Bent

Premieres March 9th

BBC America

Snow Animals

Liz Bonnin introduces a cast of charismatic animals to reveal the remarkable strategies they use to survive, and even thrive, in the winter. In this spectacular season, our world is transformed into a wonderland of sparkling frost, snow and ice. But for animals, this is the toughest time of year, and preparations start early. Along the way, Liz meets our most iconic winter animals to uncover the secrets behind their seasonal success stories.

Premieres March 5th

National Geographic

Genius: Aretha

The series will explore Aretha Franklin’s musical genius, her incomparable career, and the immeasurable impact she has had on music and culture.

Starring: Cynthia Erivo, Shaian Jordan, Courtney B. Vance, David Cross, Malcolm Barrett, Patrice Covington, Kimberly Hébert Gregory, Rebecca Naomi Jones

Quick Thoughts: Okay. Some quick housekeeping. Genius is an anthology series following a new trailblazer every season. Since this is technically the show’s 3rd season, I wasn’t sure if I should put it on here. I did The New Pope when it came out but we were also in a content drought when that came out. So the question is: Should I include anthology series here?

Premieres March 21st

Race to the Center of the Earth

Race to the Center of the Earth is an extreme non-elimination competition that follows four groups of adventurers, each starting from different corners of the earth, as they race to a buoy holding the grand prize. Racing from different corners of the planet — South America, Russia, Canada and Southeast Asia, the teams will face untamed jungles, frozen arctic, arid deserts, bustling cities, treacherous mountains and vast oceans to reach the location where all four routes intersect. The first team to arrive at the buoy claims it all. Embarking on the adventure of a lifetime, these adventurous teams, made up of friends and co-workers, are confident their bond is what will lead them to the finish line.

Premieres March 29th

TBS

Double Cross with Blake Griffin

Double Cross with Blake Griffin serves up an incredibly devious twist as it offers a service to those who are all too often the victims of a prank. Each week, Griffin conspires with people who are tired of being the victim to help them get some sweet revenge on their unsuspecting prankster – by pulling off the ultimate double cross!

Premieres March 19th

WE tv

The TS Madison Experience

TS Madison is a loud, brash, and outrageous social media star and influencer with a huge following of adoring fans from her hilarious online shows, most notably, “The Queens Supreme Court.” Now, she turns her sights to her next goal – to be the first black, transgender woman to host a mainstream talk show.

Starring: TS Madison

Premieres March 4th

E!

For Real: The Story of Reality

The seven-part limited event series explores different themes including celebreality, dating, competition and extreme makeover series, among others, and shares shocking revelations from those industry executives, producers and journalists who helped catapult reality programming into the pop culture zeitgeist.

Starring: Andy Cohen

Premieres March 25th

Starz

The Gloaming

When a woman is found brutally killed, the clues surrounding her death connect to murders both past and present. Political corruption and shady business dealings are soon entwined with sinister crimes and occult practices. At the center of this web are two detectives, Molly McGee and Alex O’Connell who share a tragic past. In a harrowing journey to find the truth, their fate is coerced by the ghosts of the unsettled dead that linger in the liminal space between life and death known as “The Gloaming.”

Starring: Emma Booth, Ewen Leslie

Premieres March 21st

