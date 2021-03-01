Jeopardy! recap for Mon., Mar. 1

Here are today’s contestants:

Jon, a musician-screenwriter, has played all around the world;

Jillian, a legislative analyst, took a pilgrimage in Spain; and

Michael, a screenwriter, is one of three sets of twins in his family. Michael is a two-day champ with winnings of $17,603.

Jon and Michael both scored on DDs in DJ, with Jon edging away to lead into FJ with $21,400 vs. $17,600 for Michael and $4,600 for Jillian.

DD1 – $1,000 – AMERICAN HISTORY – From 1953 to 1961 Allen Dulles was the director of this U.S. government agency (Jillian lost $1,400 on a true DD.)

DD2 – $1,200 – AUTHORS’ ROAD TRIPS – One of the most famous road trips in American lit began in 1947 when he rode the bus with crying babies from New York to Chicago (Michael won $3,000 from his score of $6,200 vs. $5,000 for Jon.)

DD3 – $1,200 – ANTHROPOLOGY – Pre-agricultural societies that relied on wild game & plants for food are known by this hyphenated term (Jon won $2,400 from his total of $16,600 vs. $15,600 for Michael.)

FJ – GEOGRAPHIC REGIONS – In “Histoire des Navigations aux Terres Australes” Charles de Brosses coined this term for the many islands of the region

Only Jon was correct, adding $15,801 to win with $37,201.

Triple Stumper of the day: A model of the transport that was visible in a video clue didn’t lead the players to space shuttle.

Clue selection strategy: With two untouched categories remaining and DD3 still available, the players selected all four clues from the top two rows of those categories instead of hunting for the DD.

Pedantry corner: A category about sitcoms that debuted in 1984 included “The New Leave It to Beaver”, but it didn’t actually appear under that title until 1986 (when the series began in 1984 it was called “Still the Beaver”).

One more thing: In the opening, Mike paid tribute to Johnny Gilbert, who with Don Pardo are the only regular announcers in the show’s history. Gilbert and Pardo were also the only regular announcers for the original “The Price Is Right” from 1956-65.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is the C.I.A.? DD2 – Who was Jack Kerouac? DD3 – What is hunter-gatherer? FJ – What is Polynesia?

