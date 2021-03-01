Calliope Corner #3

Rhyme is a device used in poetry. There are a number of varieties.
The word rhyme can be used in a specific and a general sense. In the specific sense, two words rhyme if their final stressed vowel and all following sounds are identical; two lines of poetry rhyme if their final strong positions are filled with rhyming words. A rhyme in the strict sense is also called a perfect rhyme. Examples are sight and flight, deign and gain, madness and sadness, love and dove.
Perfect rhymes can be classified by the location of the final stressed syllable.
single, also known as masculine: a rhyme in which the stress is on the final syllable of the words (rhyme, sublime)
double, also known as feminine: a rhyme in which the stress is on the penultimate (second from last) syllable of the words (picky, tricky)
dactylic: a rhyme in which the stress is on the antepenultimate (third from last) syllable (amorous, glamorous)
Feminine and dactylic rhymes may also be realized as compound (or mosaic) rhymes (poet, know it).
Classification by position
Rhymes may be classified according to their position in the verse:
Tail rhyme (also called end rhyme or rime couée) is a rhyme in the final syllable(s) of a verse (the most common kind).
Internal rhyme occurs when a word or phrase in the interior of a line rhymes with a word or phrase at the end of a line, or within a different line.
Off-centered rhyme is a type of internal rhyme occurring in unexpected places in a given line. This is sometimes called a misplaced-rhyme scheme or a spoken word rhyme style.
Holorime, mentioned above, occurs when two entire lines have the same sound.
Broken rhyme is a type of enjambement producing a rhyme by dividing a word at the line break of a poem to make a rhyme with the end word of another line.
General rhymes
In the general sense, general rhyme can refer to various kinds of phonetic similarity between words, and to the use of such similar-sounding words in organizing verse. Rhymes in this general sense are classified according to the degree and manner of the phonetic similarity
syllabic: a rhyme in which the last syllable of each word sounds the same but does not necessarily contain stressed vowels. (cleaver, silver, or pitter, patter; the final syllable of the words bottle and fiddle is /l/, a liquid consonant.)
imperfect (or near): a rhyme between a stressed and an unstressed syllable. (wing, caring)
weak (or unaccented): a rhyme between two sets of one or more unstressed syllables. (hammer, carpenter)
semirhyme: a rhyme with an extra syllable on one word. (bend, ending)
forced (or oblique): a rhyme with an imperfect match in sound. (green, fiend; one, thumb)
assonance: matching vowels. (shake, hate) Assonance is sometimes referred to as slant rhymes, along with consonance.
consonance: matching consonants. (rabies, robbers)
half rhyme (or slant rhyme): matching final consonants. (hand , lend)
pararhyme: all consonants match. (tick, tock)
alliteration (or head rhyme): matching initial consonants. (ship, short)
There’s also visual rhyme:
Eye rhymes or sight rhymes or spelling rhymes refer to similarity in spelling but not in sound where the final sounds are spelled identically but pronounced differently.[6] Examples in English are cough, bough, and love, move.
Some early written poetry appears to contain these, but in many cases the words used rhymed at the time of writing, and subsequent changes in pronunciation have meant that the rhyme is now lost.
Pain by Sara Teasdale
Waves are the sea’s white daughters,
And raindrops the children of rain,
But why for my shimmering body
Have I a mother like Pain?
Night is the mother of stars,
And wind the mother of foam —
The world is brimming with beauty,
But I must stay at home.
