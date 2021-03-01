Calliope Corner #3

Feminine and dactylic rhymes may also be realized as compound (or mosaic) rhymes (poet, know it).

dactylic : a rhyme in which the stress is on the antepenultimate (third from last) syllable (amorous, glamorous)

double , also known as feminine : a rhyme in which the stress is on the penultimate (second from last) syllable of the words (picky, tricky)

single , also known as masculine : a rhyme in which the stress is on the final syllable of the words (rhyme, sublime)

Perfect rhymes can be classified by the location of the final stressed syllable.

The word rhyme can be used in a specific and a general sense. In the specific sense, two words rhyme if their final stressed vowel and all following sounds are identical; two lines of poetry rhyme if their final strong positions are filled with rhyming words. A rhyme in the strict sense is also called a perfect rhyme . Examples are sight and flight, deign and gain, madness and sadness, love and dove.

Rhyme is a device used in poetry. There are a number of varieties.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Rhyme#Types_of_rhyme

Rhymes may be classified according to their position in the verse:

Tail rhyme (also called end rhyme or rime couée) is a rhyme in the final syllable(s) of a verse (the most common kind).

Internal rhyme occurs when a word or phrase in the interior of a line rhymes with a word or phrase at the end of a line, or within a different line.

Off-centered rhyme is a type of internal rhyme occurring in unexpected places in a given line. This is sometimes called a misplaced-rhyme scheme or a spoken word rhyme style.

Holorime, mentioned above, occurs when two entire lines have the same sound.

Broken rhyme is a type of enjambement producing a rhyme by dividing a word at the line break of a poem to make a rhyme with the end word of another line.

Cross rhyme matches a sound or sounds at the end of a line with the same sound or sounds in the middle of the following (or preceding) line.[6]