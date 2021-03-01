Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2005-2008: Group 36

(Full, current standings can always be found here)

Group 34 & 35 Results

Spoiler Group 34: 77.27% Shadow of the Colossus Revived Power 59.09% Super Smash Bros. Brawl Online Practice Stage 54.55% Final Fantasy XII Eruyt Village 50.00% Eternal Sonata Broken Balance 36.36% Spore Your Own Personal Universe (Cliff Martinez) 36.36% Granado Espada Discipline 36.36% Super Mario Galaxy Star Festival 31.82% Spore Sporepedia Galactica (Saul Stokes) 31.82% Zero: Tsukihami no Kamen [Fatal Frame 4] Zero no Chouritsu (Tsukiko Amano) 31.82% Mega Man ZX Trap Factory (Vs. Prometheus & Pandora) 31.82% Dear Esther Esther 31.82% Fire Emblem Path of Radiance A Messenger 31.82% Professor Layton and the Unwound Future The Toy Car 31.82% Trails in the Sky the 3rd A Faint Glitter of Light 27.27% The Lord of the Rings Online Lone-lands Jig 22.73% Tekken 5: Dark Resurrection Pink Pop 22.73% Fire Emblem Path of Radiance The First Fight 22.73% BioShock Welcome to Rapture 18.18% Mass Effect Eden Prime 18.18% Fire Emblem Path of Radiance Victory United 13.64% Yakuza Receive You 13.64% Zack and Wiki: Quest for Barbaros’ Treasure Frozen Temple 13.64% BioShock Dancers on a String 9.09% World of Warcraft: Burning Crusade Black Temple – Karabor Team Ico’s games have done very well in these tournaments so far, but “Revived Power” might be a new record. I think the change in tone helps give it that extra bit of juice; rather than melancholy, it’s a sweeping epic. Group 35: 57.89% Zwei: The Ilvard Insurrection Driven By Passion 57.89% Halo 3 Finish the Fight 47.37% God Hand God Hand (English) 47.37% Granado Espada The Last Number 47.37% Makai Kingdom The Devil’s Descent (Valvoga’s Theme) 47.37% Trails in the Sky the 3rd The Abyss 47.37% Super Smash Bros. Brawl Castle / Boss Fortress (Super Mario Bros. 3) 42.11% Trails in the Sky the 3rd Bobcat’s Counteroffensive Operation 42.11% World of Warcraft: Wrath of the Lich King Wrath of the Lich King 36.84% Opoona Matia Mine 36.84% Super Paper Mario Lineland Road 36.84% Dead Rising Frank West 36.84% Super Mario Galaxy Overture 36.84% Banjo-Kazooie: Nuts & Bolts Main Theme 31.58% World of Warcraft: Burning Crusade Shadow of the Necropolis 31.58% Blue Dragon The Mechanical Temple 26.32% Fire Emblem Path of Radiance Congregation of Ambition 26.32% Mother 3 Love Theme 26.32% Mass Effect Rift Station 26.32% Professor Layton and the Unwound Future Tension 26.32% Psychonauts The Wild Bull Run / El Odio 21.05% Baten Kaitos Origins Horohoro Bird 15.79% Tenchu: Shadow Assassins The Dark Ages 15.79% Tenchu: Shadow Assassins In the Depths of Dreams Even the niche Falcom games are getting in on the action now! Zwei: The Ilvard Insurrection shares first in the group. It splits with Halo 3’s “Finish the Fight”; Halo hasn’t gotten a lot of love in these tournaments, but this is a strong showing; perhaps this is the song that changes it all? [collapse]

Newly Eliminated

Spoiler 34.78% skate. Grow a New Body 34.78% Trails in the Sky SC Whereabouts of Hope 34.78% Castlevania: Order of Ecclesia Wandering the Crystal Blue 34.78% Rhythm Heaven (DS) Young Love Rock’n’Roll 34.78% The Matrix Online DojoN 34.78% Valkyrie Profile 2: Silmeria Disturb the Doubtful Sleep 34.78% Valkyria Chronicles Beautiful Gallia 34.78% Kingdom Hearts II The Home of Dragons 34.78% I/O fragment 34.78% Guilty Gear 2: Overture Holy Orders (Be Just or Be Dead) (Ky Kiske) 34.78% Tales of Legendia Ancient Ship 34.78% Mega Man Battle Network 6 Blast Speed (Rob. Ctrl. Comp – BlastMan’s Stage) 34.78% Mario Kart DS Bowser Castle 2 (GBA) 34.78% Stinkoman 20X6 Level 1 (Go Home!) 34.78% Professor Layton and the Diabolical Box Folsense 34.78% Valkyrie Profile 2: Silmeria Life Which Desires Death and Death Which Desires Life 34.78% Professor Layton and the Curious Village Puzzle theme 34.78% DJMax Trilogy Luv Flow (3rd Coast) 34.78% Rhythm Heaven (DS) Remix 1 34.78% QuickSpot Menu 34.78% Sonic Rush Ska Cha Cha 31.82% Spore Sporepedia Galactica (Saul Stokes) 31.82% Zero: Tsukihami no Kamen [Fatal Frame 4] Zero no Chouritsu (Tsukiko Amano) 31.82% Mega Man ZX Trap Factory (Vs. Prometheus & Pandora) 31.82% Dear Esther Esther 31.82% Fire Emblem Path of Radiance A Messenger 31.82% Professor Layton and the Unwound Future The Toy Car 31.82% Trails in the Sky the 3rd A Faint Glitter of Light 31.58% World of Warcraft: Burning Crusade Shadow of the Necropolis 31.58% Blue Dragon The Mechanical Temple 27.27% The Lord of the Rings Online Lone-lands Jig 26.32% Fire Emblem Path of Radiance Congregation of Ambition 26.32% Mother 3 Love Theme 26.32% Mass Effect Rift Station 26.32% Professor Layton and the Unwound Future Tension 26.32% Psychonauts The Wild Bull Run / El Odio 22.73% Tekken 5: Dark Resurrection Pink Pop 22.73% Fire Emblem Path of Radiance The First Fight 22.73% BioShock Welcome to Rapture 21.05% Baten Kaitos Origins Horohoro Bird 18.18% Mass Effect Eden Prime 18.18% Fire Emblem Path of Radiance Victory United 15.79% Tenchu: Shadow Assassins The Dark Ages 15.79% Tenchu: Shadow Assassins In the Depths of Dreams 13.64% Yakuza Receive You 13.64% Zack and Wiki: Quest for Barbaros’ Treasure Frozen Temple 13.64% BioShock Dancers on a String 9.09% World of Warcraft: Burning Crusade Black Temple – Karabor Current Bubble: 34.78%

Projected Final Bubble: 42.31% [collapse]

It’s time for group play! We have 1,358 songs this time; we’re trying out 24-song groups this time, so we have 56 groups of 24, plus a 57th of 14. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. After all groups are done, the top 384 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 384, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 385+ in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 36 will be active until Tuesday March 2nd at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 37 will start Tuesday and be active until Wednesday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 36 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like:

Or listen to every song here.

Again, voting for group 36 is open until Tuesday March 2nd at 10:00PM Pacific

