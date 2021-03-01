Games

Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2005-2008: Group 36

(Full, current standings can always be found here)

Group 34 & 35 Results

Spoiler

Group 34:

77.27% Shadow of the Colossus Revived Power
59.09% Super Smash Bros. Brawl Online Practice Stage
54.55% Final Fantasy XII Eruyt Village
50.00% Eternal Sonata Broken Balance
36.36% Spore Your Own Personal Universe (Cliff Martinez)
36.36% Granado Espada Discipline
36.36% Super Mario Galaxy Star Festival
31.82% Spore Sporepedia Galactica (Saul Stokes)
31.82% Zero: Tsukihami no Kamen [Fatal Frame 4] Zero no Chouritsu (Tsukiko Amano)
31.82% Mega Man ZX Trap Factory (Vs. Prometheus & Pandora)
31.82% Dear Esther Esther
31.82% Fire Emblem Path of Radiance A Messenger
31.82% Professor Layton and the Unwound Future The Toy Car
31.82% Trails in the Sky the 3rd A Faint Glitter of Light
27.27% The Lord of the Rings Online Lone-lands Jig
22.73% Tekken 5: Dark Resurrection Pink Pop
22.73% Fire Emblem Path of Radiance The First Fight
22.73% BioShock Welcome to Rapture
18.18% Mass Effect Eden Prime
18.18% Fire Emblem Path of Radiance Victory United
13.64% Yakuza Receive You
13.64% Zack and Wiki: Quest for Barbaros’ Treasure Frozen Temple
13.64% BioShock Dancers on a String
9.09% World of Warcraft: Burning Crusade Black Temple – Karabor

Team Ico’s games have done very well in these tournaments so far, but “Revived Power” might be a new record. I think the change in tone helps give it that extra bit of juice; rather than melancholy, it’s a sweeping epic.

Group 35:

57.89% Zwei: The Ilvard Insurrection Driven By Passion
57.89% Halo 3 Finish the Fight
47.37% God Hand God Hand (English)
47.37% Granado Espada The Last Number
47.37% Makai Kingdom The Devil’s Descent (Valvoga’s Theme)
47.37% Trails in the Sky the 3rd The Abyss
47.37% Super Smash Bros. Brawl Castle / Boss Fortress (Super Mario Bros. 3)
42.11% Trails in the Sky the 3rd Bobcat’s Counteroffensive Operation
42.11% World of Warcraft: Wrath of the Lich King Wrath of the Lich King
36.84% Opoona Matia Mine
36.84% Super Paper Mario Lineland Road
36.84% Dead Rising Frank West
36.84% Super Mario Galaxy Overture
36.84% Banjo-Kazooie: Nuts & Bolts Main Theme
31.58% World of Warcraft: Burning Crusade Shadow of the Necropolis
31.58% Blue Dragon The Mechanical Temple
26.32% Fire Emblem Path of Radiance Congregation of Ambition
26.32% Mother 3 Love Theme
26.32% Mass Effect Rift Station
26.32% Professor Layton and the Unwound Future Tension
26.32% Psychonauts The Wild Bull Run / El Odio
21.05% Baten Kaitos Origins Horohoro Bird
15.79% Tenchu: Shadow Assassins The Dark Ages
15.79% Tenchu: Shadow Assassins In the Depths of Dreams

Even the niche Falcom games are getting in on the action now! Zwei: The Ilvard Insurrection shares first in the group. It splits with Halo 3’s “Finish the Fight”; Halo hasn’t gotten a lot of love in these tournaments, but this is a strong showing; perhaps this is the song that changes it all?

[collapse]

Newly Eliminated 1

Spoiler

34.78% skate. Grow a New Body
34.78% Trails in the Sky SC Whereabouts of Hope
34.78% Castlevania: Order of Ecclesia Wandering the Crystal Blue
34.78% Rhythm Heaven (DS) Young Love Rock’n’Roll
34.78% The Matrix Online DojoN
34.78% Valkyrie Profile 2: Silmeria Disturb the Doubtful Sleep
34.78% Valkyria Chronicles Beautiful Gallia
34.78% Kingdom Hearts II The Home of Dragons
34.78% I/O fragment
34.78% Guilty Gear 2: Overture Holy Orders (Be Just or Be Dead) (Ky Kiske)
34.78% Tales of Legendia Ancient Ship
34.78% Mega Man Battle Network 6 Blast Speed (Rob. Ctrl. Comp – BlastMan’s Stage)
34.78% Mario Kart DS Bowser Castle 2 (GBA)
34.78% Stinkoman 20X6 Level 1 (Go Home!)
34.78% Professor Layton and the Diabolical Box Folsense
34.78% Valkyrie Profile 2: Silmeria Life Which Desires Death and Death Which Desires Life
34.78% Professor Layton and the Curious Village Puzzle theme
34.78% DJMax Trilogy Luv Flow (3rd Coast)
34.78% Rhythm Heaven (DS) Remix 1
34.78% QuickSpot Menu
34.78% Sonic Rush Ska Cha Cha
31.82% Spore Sporepedia Galactica (Saul Stokes)
31.82% Zero: Tsukihami no Kamen [Fatal Frame 4] Zero no Chouritsu (Tsukiko Amano)
31.82% Mega Man ZX Trap Factory (Vs. Prometheus & Pandora)
31.82% Dear Esther Esther
31.82% Fire Emblem Path of Radiance A Messenger
31.82% Professor Layton and the Unwound Future The Toy Car
31.82% Trails in the Sky the 3rd A Faint Glitter of Light
31.58% World of Warcraft: Burning Crusade Shadow of the Necropolis
31.58% Blue Dragon The Mechanical Temple
27.27% The Lord of the Rings Online Lone-lands Jig
26.32% Fire Emblem Path of Radiance Congregation of Ambition
26.32% Mother 3 Love Theme
26.32% Mass Effect Rift Station
26.32% Professor Layton and the Unwound Future Tension
26.32% Psychonauts The Wild Bull Run / El Odio
22.73% Tekken 5: Dark Resurrection Pink Pop
22.73% Fire Emblem Path of Radiance The First Fight
22.73% BioShock Welcome to Rapture
21.05% Baten Kaitos Origins Horohoro Bird
18.18% Mass Effect Eden Prime
18.18% Fire Emblem Path of Radiance Victory United
15.79% Tenchu: Shadow Assassins The Dark Ages
15.79% Tenchu: Shadow Assassins In the Depths of Dreams
13.64% Yakuza Receive You
13.64% Zack and Wiki: Quest for Barbaros’ Treasure Frozen Temple
13.64% BioShock Dancers on a String
9.09% World of Warcraft: Burning Crusade Black Temple – Karabor

Current Bubble: 34.78%
Projected Final Bubble: 42.31%

[collapse]

It’s time for group play! We have 1,358 songs this time; we’re trying out 24-song groups this time, so we have 56 groups of 24, plus a 57th of 14. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 2 After all groups are done, the top 384 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 384, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 385+3 in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 36 will be active until Tuesday March 2nd at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 37 will start Tuesday and be active until Wednesday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 36 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like:

(1-10)

Group 1

Group 2

Group 3

Group 4

Group 5

Group 6

Group 7

Group 8

Group 9

Group 10

[collapse]
(11-20)

Group 11

Group 12

Group 13

Group 14

Group 15

Group 16

Group 17

Group 18

Group 19

Group 20

[collapse]
(21-30)

Group 21

Group 22

Group 23

Group 24

Group 25

Group 26

Group 27

Group 28

Group 29

Group 30

[collapse]
(31-40)

Group 31

Group 32

Group 33

Group 34

Group 35

Group 36

Group 37

Group 38

Group 39

Group 40

[collapse]
(41-50)

Group 41

Group 42

Group 43

Group 44

Group 45

Group 46

Group 47

Group 48

Group 49

Group 50

[collapse]
(51-57)

Group 51

Group 52

Group 53

Group 54

Group 55

Group 56

Group 57

[collapse]

Or listen to every song here.

Again, voting for group 36 is open until Tuesday March 2nd at 10:00PM Pacific