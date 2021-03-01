Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2005-2008: Group 36

(Full, current standings can always be found here)
Group 34 & 35 Results
Group 34:
|77.27%
|Shadow of the Colossus
|Revived Power
|59.09%
|Super Smash Bros. Brawl
|Online Practice Stage
|54.55%
|Final Fantasy XII
|Eruyt Village
|50.00%
|Eternal Sonata
|Broken Balance
|36.36%
|Spore
|Your Own Personal Universe (Cliff Martinez)
|36.36%
|Granado Espada
|Discipline
|36.36%
|Super Mario Galaxy
|Star Festival
|31.82%
|Spore
|Sporepedia Galactica (Saul Stokes)
|31.82%
|Zero: Tsukihami no Kamen [Fatal Frame 4]
|Zero no Chouritsu (Tsukiko Amano)
|31.82%
|Mega Man ZX
|Trap Factory (Vs. Prometheus & Pandora)
|31.82%
|Dear Esther
|Esther
|31.82%
|Fire Emblem Path of Radiance
|A Messenger
|31.82%
|Professor Layton and the Unwound Future
|The Toy Car
|31.82%
|Trails in the Sky the 3rd
|A Faint Glitter of Light
|27.27%
|The Lord of the Rings Online
|Lone-lands Jig
|22.73%
|Tekken 5: Dark Resurrection
|Pink Pop
|22.73%
|Fire Emblem Path of Radiance
|The First Fight
|22.73%
|BioShock
|Welcome to Rapture
|18.18%
|Mass Effect
|Eden Prime
|18.18%
|Fire Emblem Path of Radiance
|Victory United
|13.64%
|Yakuza
|Receive You
|13.64%
|Zack and Wiki: Quest for Barbaros’ Treasure
|Frozen Temple
|13.64%
|BioShock
|Dancers on a String
|9.09%
|World of Warcraft: Burning Crusade
|Black Temple – Karabor
Team Ico’s games have done very well in these tournaments so far, but “Revived Power” might be a new record. I think the change in tone helps give it that extra bit of juice; rather than melancholy, it’s a sweeping epic.
Group 35:
|57.89%
|Zwei: The Ilvard Insurrection
|Driven By Passion
|57.89%
|Halo 3
|Finish the Fight
|47.37%
|God Hand
|God Hand (English)
|47.37%
|Granado Espada
|The Last Number
|47.37%
|Makai Kingdom
|The Devil’s Descent (Valvoga’s Theme)
|47.37%
|Trails in the Sky the 3rd
|The Abyss
|47.37%
|Super Smash Bros. Brawl
|Castle / Boss Fortress (Super Mario Bros. 3)
|42.11%
|Trails in the Sky the 3rd
|Bobcat’s Counteroffensive Operation
|42.11%
|World of Warcraft: Wrath of the Lich King
|Wrath of the Lich King
|36.84%
|Opoona
|Matia Mine
|36.84%
|Super Paper Mario
|Lineland Road
|36.84%
|Dead Rising
|Frank West
|36.84%
|Super Mario Galaxy
|Overture
|36.84%
|Banjo-Kazooie: Nuts & Bolts
|Main Theme
|31.58%
|World of Warcraft: Burning Crusade
|Shadow of the Necropolis
|31.58%
|Blue Dragon
|The Mechanical Temple
|26.32%
|Fire Emblem Path of Radiance
|Congregation of Ambition
|26.32%
|Mother 3
|Love Theme
|26.32%
|Mass Effect
|Rift Station
|26.32%
|Professor Layton and the Unwound Future
|Tension
|26.32%
|Psychonauts
|The Wild Bull Run / El Odio
|21.05%
|Baten Kaitos Origins
|Horohoro Bird
|15.79%
|Tenchu: Shadow Assassins
|The Dark Ages
|15.79%
|Tenchu: Shadow Assassins
|In the Depths of Dreams
Even the niche Falcom games are getting in on the action now! Zwei: The Ilvard Insurrection shares first in the group. It splits with Halo 3’s “Finish the Fight”; Halo hasn’t gotten a lot of love in these tournaments, but this is a strong showing; perhaps this is the song that changes it all?
Newly Eliminated 1
|34.78%
|skate.
|Grow a New Body
|34.78%
|Trails in the Sky SC
|Whereabouts of Hope
|34.78%
|Castlevania: Order of Ecclesia
|Wandering the Crystal Blue
|34.78%
|Rhythm Heaven (DS)
|Young Love Rock’n’Roll
|34.78%
|The Matrix Online
|DojoN
|34.78%
|Valkyrie Profile 2: Silmeria
|Disturb the Doubtful Sleep
|34.78%
|Valkyria Chronicles
|Beautiful Gallia
|34.78%
|Kingdom Hearts II
|The Home of Dragons
|34.78%
|I/O
|fragment
|34.78%
|Guilty Gear 2: Overture
|Holy Orders (Be Just or Be Dead) (Ky Kiske)
|34.78%
|Tales of Legendia
|Ancient Ship
|34.78%
|Mega Man Battle Network 6
|Blast Speed (Rob. Ctrl. Comp – BlastMan’s Stage)
|34.78%
|Mario Kart DS
|Bowser Castle 2 (GBA)
|34.78%
|Stinkoman 20X6
|Level 1 (Go Home!)
|34.78%
|Professor Layton and the Diabolical Box
|Folsense
|34.78%
|Valkyrie Profile 2: Silmeria
|Life Which Desires Death and Death Which Desires Life
|34.78%
|Professor Layton and the Curious Village
|Puzzle theme
|34.78%
|DJMax Trilogy
|Luv Flow (3rd Coast)
|34.78%
|Rhythm Heaven (DS)
|Remix 1
|34.78%
|QuickSpot
|Menu
|34.78%
|Sonic Rush
|Ska Cha Cha
Current Bubble: 34.78%
Projected Final Bubble: 42.31%
It’s time for group play! We have 1,358 songs this time; we’re trying out 24-song groups this time, so we have 56 groups of 24, plus a 57th of 14. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 2 After all groups are done, the top 384 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.
…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 384, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 385+3 in a play-in round.
We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 36 will be active until Tuesday March 2nd at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 37 will start Tuesday and be active until Wednesday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.
You can listen to all songs in group 36 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)
You can work ahead if you like:
Or listen to every song here.
Again, voting for group 36 is open until Tuesday March 2nd at 10:00PM Pacific