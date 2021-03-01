Music

Albums By The Year: 1974

Welcome back to this special retrospective music-posting feature. The gimmick is simple — each week, you post your favorite 25 (or whatever) albums of a given year. We are now moving backwards until we run out of either albums or years.

A wise man once claimed that rock music achieved perfection in 1974. On the other hand, nearly every source i’ve researched places this year as a low point for music. Which one is closer to the truth? Can lists like these accurately convey the overall quality of a year? Without further ado:

1974

Joni Mitchell – Court And Spark

King Crimson – Red

Big Star – Radio City

Kraftwerk – Autobahn

The Residents – Meet The Residents

Stevie Wonder – Fulfillingness’ First Finale

Genesis – The Lamb Lies Down On Broadway

Yes – Relayer

Funkadelic – Standing On The Verge Of Getting It On

Sly & The Family Stone – Small Talk

Roxy Music – Country Life

Brian Eno – Taking Tiger Mountain (By Strategy)

Toots & The Maytals – In The Dark

Ann Peebles – i Can’t Stand The Rain

Gordon Lightfoot – Sundown

Commodores – Machine Gun

Curtis Mayfield – Sweet Exorcist

John Lennon – Walls And Bridges

Ohio Players – Fire

