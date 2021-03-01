Albums By The Year: 1974

Welcome back to this special retrospective music-posting feature. The gimmick is simple — each week, you post your favorite 25 (or whatever) albums of a given year. We are now moving backwards until we run out of either albums or years.
A wise man once claimed that rock music achieved perfection in 1974. On the other hand, nearly every source i’ve researched places this year as a low point for music. Which one is closer to the truth? Can lists like these accurately convey the overall quality of a year? Without further ado:
Joni Mitchell – Court And Spark
King Crimson – Red
Big Star – Radio City
Kraftwerk – Autobahn
The Residents – Meet The Residents
Stevie Wonder – Fulfillingness’ First Finale
Genesis – The Lamb Lies Down On Broadway
Yes – Relayer
Funkadelic – Standing On The Verge Of Getting It On
Sly & The Family Stone – Small Talk
Roxy Music – Country Life
Brian Eno – Taking Tiger Mountain (By Strategy)
Toots & The Maytals – In The Dark
Ann Peebles – i Can’t Stand The Rain
Gordon Lightfoot – Sundown
Commodores – Machine Gun
Curtis Mayfield – Sweet Exorcist
John Lennon – Walls And Bridges
Ohio Players – Fire