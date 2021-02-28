The Avocado Sells Out – February-ish Edition

Ok as usual, comment here or send a modmail (Avocadomods@gmail.com) if you are interested in taking on any of these.

We will link you up with the PR rep for interview/review copies/etc.

Still lots of music. I am thinking/hoping that movies start to come in soon as festivals start to ramp back up. As always, I know basically nothing about these artists so uh, yeah. Do your research I guess.

Marcus James & RYYZN – Warning Sign EP

Ilja Alexander’s ‘Berlin’ single

Russell Louder (they/them) single entitled ‘HOME’

Sean Healy’s ‘Drifting Around’ single

Wolf Saga self titled album

Cujo Moon single ‘ Watch You Shine’

Fifi Rong latest video to her single ‘Another Me’

New single “SITUATIONSHIPS” from MIYA GUGGS

JOSH X new single “I MISS YOU”

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...