Fox Animation Domination Discussion Thread (Week of February 28, 2021)

Fox ANIDOM promotional poster for Winter/Spring 2021, consisting of Bless the Harts, The Simpsons, The Great North, Bob’s Burgers, and Family Guy. The Simpsons, Bob’s Burgers, and Family Guy. ©2021 by Twentieth Television. Bless the Harts and The Great North ©2021 by Twentieth Television and Fox Media LLC.

I wanted to start something new. So I will start making weekly threads where you can discuss the shows as they air live. Here are the episodes that are airing this Sunday.

Duncanville will return in the summertime. It will air by itself.

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 21

–“BLESS THE HARTS”—(7:30-8:00 PM ET/PT) CC-AD-HDTV 720p-Dolby Digital 5.1

WAYNE BECOMES A SURROGATE BOYFRIEND ON AN ALL-NEW “BLESS THE HARTS” SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 21, ON FOX

Jenny lets Louise use Wayne as a faux boyfriend after her husband tragically dies on a cruise ship. Meanwhile, Betty makes murder accusations while guest-starring on Violet’s podcast in the all-new “Big Pimpin’” episode of BLESS THE HARTS airing Sunday, Feb. 21 (7:30-8:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (BHR-208) (TV-14 D, L, V)

–“THE SIMPSONS”—(8:00-8:30 PM ET/PT) CC-HDTV 720p-Dolby Digital 5.1

BART BECOMES A CADDY ON AN ALL-NEW “THE SIMPSONS” SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 21, ON FOX

Bart becomes a successful caddy, but Marge worries it is ruining his character in the all-new “Wad Goals” episode of THE SIMPSONS airing Sunday, Feb. 21 (8:00-8:30 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (SI-3206) (TV-14 D, L, V)

–“THE GREAT NORTH”—(8:30-9:00 PM ET/PT) CC-HDTV 720p-Dolby Digital 5.1

BEEF GOES ON A DATE ON AN ALL-NEW “THE GREAT NORTH” SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 21, ON FOX

Worried that she’s inherited Beef’s fear of romance, Judy forces her dad to get back out there by attending a meat auction and singles mixer in the hopes of bringing home a new love, and also maybe some sausages, in the all-new “Romantic Meat-Based Adventure” episode of THE GREAT NORTH airing Sunday, Feb. 21 (8:30-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (GRN-102) (TV-PG D, L, S)

–“BOB’S BURGERS”—(9:00-9:30 PM ET/PT) CC-AD-HDTV 720p-Dolby Digital 5.1

LINDA WANTS THE PERFECT FAMILY PICTURE ON AN ALL-NEW “BOB’S BURGERS” SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 21, ON FOX

Linda drags Bob and the kids out into nature, determined to take the best holiday family portrait ever in the all-new “Die Card, or Card Trying” episode of BOB’S BURGERS airing Sunday, Feb. 21 (9:00-9:30 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (BOB-1010) (TV-PG L)

–“FAMILY GUY”—(9:30-10:00 PM ET/PT) CC-AD-HDTV 720p-Dolby Digital 5.1

PA: Viewer discretion is advised.

PETER AND CHRIS START A MEMORABILIA BUSINESS ON AN ALL-NEW “FAMILY GUY” SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 21, ON FOX

After attending a baseball game, Peter and Chris are inspired to start a memorabilia business. Meanwhile, Stewie tries to combat aging by getting plastic surgery, but ends up taking it too far in the all-new “And Then There’s Fraud” episode of FAMILY GUY airing Sunday, Feb. 21 (9:30-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (FG-1810) (TV-14 D, L, S, V)

