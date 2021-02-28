30 Days Of Animation Challenge: Epilogue

With the conclusion of our 28 Days of Animation Challenge today, we’re getting ready to move onto the next phase! We’ve had a lot of fun running these with the comic book challenge, Disney, films, anime, novels, and now this animation one. Next month’s challenge is already loaded with all thirty days loaded and scheduled so it should go off without a hitch. I’m really excited for this next one and hope that we’ll see a lot of you there.

But we also know that we fell short on the February side and our last two days didn’t get their own piece. Hopefully people will take it up here as we were going with two hard questions – your favorite musical animation and your favorite original song from an animated film.

Now, it’s time to start working on April– which I do not have an idea for yet. So I’m hoping to see some suggestions below to get me going!

The plan that we’ve done so far and what we’ve got for the next few months, after which we’ll appraise whether to keep going with new challenges, is set like this:

May – 30 Day Comic Book ✔

June – 30 Day Disney Challenge ✔

July – 30 Day Film Challenge ✔

August – 30 Day Anime Challenge ✔

September – 30 Day Book Challenge ✔

October – 30 Day Horror Challenge ✔

November – 30 Day TV Challenge ✔

December – 30 Day Videogame Challenge ✔

January – 30 Day Music Challenge ✔

February – 28 Day Animation Challenge ✔

I hope that during the animation challenge folks found some new things to check out and that we all had a good time with it! I did my best to keep anime out of my answers because we did the anime challenge before and I wanted to focus on non-anime for me. But it was great to see such a diverse range of opinions and things people liked..

Thank you for your participation in past and future challenges and we’re always interested in your ideas as well!

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...