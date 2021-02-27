Worst Vegetable Tournament: Results!

These past two weeks, fueled by the rage and scorn from nature’s maleficence and/or your parent’s bad cooking, you’ve made your votes known for the yuckiest of these greens to be scorned forevermore. But first, a moment to shout out to those who almost made it:
In Fourth Place – Beets!
In Third Place – Lima Beans!
In Second Place – Karela!
And finally, taking home the (not-so-)coveted title of WORST VEGETABLE – Ghost Peppers!
Thanks, everyone who participated!
*goes back to moaning about celery getting kicked out by the third round*