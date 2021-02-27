Worst Vegetable Tournament: Results!

These past two weeks, fueled by the rage and scorn from nature’s maleficence and/or your parent’s bad cooking, you’ve made your votes known for the yuckiest of these greens to be scorned forevermore. But first, a moment to shout out to those who almost made it:



In Fourth Place – Beets!

In Third Place – Lima Beans!

In Second Place – Karela!

And finally, taking home the (not-so-)coveted title of WORST VEGETABLE – Ghost Peppers!

Thanks, everyone who participated! *goes back to moaning about celery getting kicked out by the third round*

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...