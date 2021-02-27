The Weekend Politics Thread is Just Very Unpleasant Right Now

CPAC kicked off this weekend, and it’s sure to be filled with plenty of lowlights for any of us who feel we need to be punished badly enough to tune in. Today, we can expect to hear from (among others) Mike Pompeo, Devin Nunes, Lauren Boebert, and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy. On deck for tomorrow, a pair of Huckabees (not a winning Poker hand) and former Apprentice star Donald Trump. It’s a veritable who’s who of who you never wanted to hear from again!

It didn’t take long yesterday for Republicans to prove they’re committed to remaining just as awful and unworthy of your consideration as they’ve always been. Paradoxically, they both asked that everyone in attendance wear masks (so they don’t get kicked out of their hotel) and mocked the very notion of wearing masks (because killing their own voters is somehow on brand for them):

“You should still be wearing a mask,” CPAC director Carly Conley said, which was met with immediate boos from those in attendance. Ted Cruz, ever the piece of shit that’s too stinky even for other pieces of shit, helpfully reinforced that message by referring to mask wearing as a form of “virtue signaling.”

Other people presumably had things to say…Honestly, I didn’t pay that much attention to CPAC. I don’t like watching those people. I did try to read through a summary of the day’s events, but it most of it wasn’t even interesting enough to be noteworthy. Typical Trumpy nonsense; the same stale tunes.

Elsewhere in the news:

We already knew we knew, but now we really know we knew what we thought we knew – the Biden administration has released an intelligence report confirming the 2018 murder of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi was indeed ordered by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

https://www.vox.com/2021/2/26/22296188/khashoggi-intelligence-saudi-arabia-mohammed-bin-salman

More than 300 girls have been kidnapped from a boarding school in Nigeria:

https://www.washingtonpost.com/world/africa/nigeria-girls-kidnapped/2021/02/26/14fd3c1a-780a-11eb-9489-8f7dacd51e75_story.html

Ugh. Enough of this. Enough of all of this. Be excellent to one another, and enjoy your weekend to the degree you are safely able to in these pandemic times.

