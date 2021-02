The Number One song on this date back in 2007 was Nelly Furtado‘s Say it Right. The song features Timbaland, who helped write and produce the track.

According to SongFacts: “With it’s poetic lyrics and layered keyboard sound, The Eurythmics hit Here Comes the Rain Again was an influence on this song.”

Something to Think About – What words do you have a hard time pronouncing? Tell us in the comments section.

Have a great weekend and stay safe out there today and everyday!

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...