Job Rants Thread – 2/26/2021 – Working From Home LI: Good Bad Week

Hey, all; Healthy Friday –

For whatever reasons, probably a combination of it being the end of the month; and February’s having been, somehow, always busy for us, this week could charitably have been called a shitshow. Everyone needed our service. and they needed it, yesterday; and, even fully-staffed, that still leaves nine of us handling the needs of the whole of Greater Boston. It was draining, frustrating, aggravating, and maybe a few other “ing” words I’m forgetting, and it’s made me hit the sack every day this week earlier than either myself or my unbrushed teeth would like.

In short: I’m feeling pretty good. Yourself?

I’m not even kidding. By all rights, I should be banging my head through drywall in frustration, right now. For almost an entire year’s time, my job and home life have been almost inextricably intertwined, all without any of my usual non-homebound releases due to the pandemic. All capped off most recently, I might add, by having to talk a schizophrenic stranger out of my apartment last week at 2:30 in the morning. (I’m fine, and the only thing he took was my beer)

And yet, I gotta say, I’m not feeling too bad, right now? You ever have one of those days? I hope you have; they’re pretty good, aren’t they? If not, U hope you’re at least finding a healthy way to make it through everything.

As ever, have a safe and productive rest of the day, safe trip home if out, and a great weekend. And, in celebration of inexplicable good moods the world over, why not join me in feeling the soul of the lady herself: Ms. Nina Simone?





