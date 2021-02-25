Weekly Games Thread #2 Has a Guest Star

Hey everybody! Lovely Bones here, checking in to do your Thursday Games Thread this week!

What are y’all playing right now and what do you think of them?

Guest characters are an interesting concept, huh? The character who comes in late in the story, but still takes a major role, often winds up in your party even if only for a little while, and hopefully leaves a strong impression. Or the occasional multimedia/multi-company crossover type of guest character, from Solid Snake in Smash to Isaac Clarke in PSASBR. Who are your favorite guest characters of either sort?

