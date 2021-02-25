The Day Thread Played with Tigers (2/25/21)

There’s a zoo in Fort Morgan, Alabama, that offers animal encounters. I’ve been multiple times (of course) to hang out with the lemurs, and sloths, and baby kangaroos, etc., but my first time there I got to play with tiger cubs. They’ve since discontinued that particular program, which is for the best, but it was basically one of the most amazing days of my life.

They gave us stuffed animals for the cats to manhandle when they got overly interested in us (they were basically giant kittens, but they were giant kittens with significant teeth/claws). Overall, though, they were sweet kiddos, and I loved them so much.



Have a great day, Avocados!

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...