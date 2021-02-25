Connery: The Nominations

After a long break, we’re back to find our favorite movie from another Movie Star.

Sadly, we lost Sir Sean Connery last Halloween. He was the first James Bond, making six official James Bond movies, and one unofficial one.

He also won the Best Supporting Actor Oscar for The Untouchables, was Indiana Jones’ father in Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade, was a suspect in the 70’s version of Murder on the Orient Express, and was The Man Who Would Be King, with Michael Caine.

He also starred in the classics The Hill, A Bridge Too Far, The Rock (with Fellow Favorite Movie Star Nominee Nicolas Cage), The Hunt for Red October, The Name of the Rose, Zardoz, and Highlander, among many others.

He was also People Magazine’s Sexiest Man Alive in 1989 (at age 59!), and the Sexiest Man of the Century in 1999.

He was almost The Architect in The Matrix trilogy and was almost Gandalf in the Lord of the Rings (which I can’t imagine!)

He was also in the Royal Navy, was a body builder, a lorry driver, a footballer, and a coffin polisher. (I have a joke for that one that I will leave for the LBTGQ+ forum.)

But which one was our Favorite Sean Connery movie? Is it one of the James Bond ones? Or was it something from early in his career? Or something from his Renaissance period in the early 90s?

Only YOU can decide? Nominate your favorites, and I’ll count them up and start another Favorite Movie Star Movie Tournament!

