Welcome to the Book Nook! This is the weekly thread for Avocados to discuss books we’re currently reading, recommendations, genre, and serious literary criticism.

This week’s recommended discussion: exotic settings. What books have familiar characters in unfamiliar settings, or are about being a fish out of water? Which books are about the unusual or interesting setting as much as they are about the characters or plot?

upcoming topics:

3/3: translations or reading in a non-native language (h/t to Jason P)

3/10: audiobooks (h/t to Ornery Ballsack)

3/17: favorites from your own country or culture (h/t to Eric Pharand)

3/24: how middle/high school required reading worked (h/t to Warmerdam)

3/31: literary trickery

4/7: when good gimmicks go bad

4/14: waiting is the hardest part – author and publisher delays

4/21: celebrities who write

4/28: better read at a different age (h/t to Pliny the Millennial)

5/5: world lit every 80 days

5/12: innovators – fiction and non-fiction that transformed the possibilities of the form

5/19: authors whose books you’ll read, no matter what



Book Nook posts every Wednesday at 8:15 AM Eastern.

