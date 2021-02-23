Weekly LGBT+ Discussion

Greetings, Avocadoans! Welcome to the weekly discussion of LGBTQQIA+ issues!

Rules for this discussion:

All are welcome! However, please be respectful that this discussion is specifically about issues and topics related to lesbian, gay, bi- or pansexual, trans, queer, questioning, demi- or asexual, intersex, non-binary, genderfluid, or any other sexual or gender minority, so please do not stray off-topic.

Please put anything graphic behind a tag.

As always, any shaming or hateful speech will not be tolerated — if you see some, please flag it ASAP.

Todays person of the day is Janet Mock (she/her), an activist and writer.

In the news:

Sepi Shyne Paves a Way as the 1st Queer Iranian Elected Official

U.S. House to Vote on Equality Act Next Week, Majority Leader Says

The project of the day is the short story collection Ayiti by Roxanne Gay

Optional Topic: How do you handle your family in regards to whatever letter(s) of LGBT+ you represent?

