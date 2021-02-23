Superman Red/Superman Blue Night Thread

Superman and Lois premiered on the CW tonight, so I figured we would keep talking about the Man of Steel in tonight’s Night Thread.

In the classic tale from Superman #162, the Last Son of Krypton gets split into two versions – one red and one blue. The love triangle between Superman and Lois ad Lang Lang is solved and they all live happily ever after.

The plot thread was reused in the late 1990s when Electric Superman gets split into two versions – one red and one blue. Both versions fight over Lois until both merge and Superman returns to his previous power set and back to normal.

A new anthology will be released in March, aptly titled Superman: Red & Blue, in which all of the stories will be colored using…you guessed it…red and blue.

Have a great evening! I hope you are doing well and staying safe and your week is off to a great start.

