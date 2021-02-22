Jeopardy! recap for Mon., Feb. 22

Here are today’s contestants:

David, a magnetics engineer, learned that a 500-pound pig doesn’t fit between his legs;

Natalie, an academic advisor, is a big Oakland A’s fan; and

Sam, a college consultant, is a San Francisco Giants fan. Sam is a one-day champ with winnings of $33,201.

David had the lead late in DJ when he found DD3, made a surprisingly large wager and missed, handing first place over to Sam. Sam was able to turn that lead into a FJ runaway at $17,200 vs. $8,400 for David and $5,200 for Natalie.

DD1 – $800 – POLITICAL SLANG – Astroturfing describes artificial attempts to create the appearance of this 2-word kind of political campaigning (Sam won the table limit of $1,000.)

DD2 – $2,000 – HISTORIC SECONDS – Tragically, in 1881, shortly after taking office, he became the second president to be assassinated (Sam won $3,000 from his total of $11,800 to tie David for the lead at $14,800.)

DD3 – $1,200 – ANIMALS WITHIN WORDS – After sighting one of these horned animals in Africa, we busted out a magnum of champagne (With just three other clues remaining in DJ, David lost $10,000 from his score of $18,400 vs. $15,200 for Sam.)

FJ – MUSIC – Just 24 notes, this piece is nicknamed “Butterfield’s Lullaby” for the U.S. Army general who arranged it

Only Sam was incorrect on FJ, so that DD3 wager and miss by David was crucial in determining the outcome. Sam dropped $100 to win with $17,100 for a two-day total of $50,301.

TV troubles: In a category about television doctors, the players missed three clues, including one about the show with “Windy City doctoring” on NBC, “Chicago Med”.

Guest host corner: Mike Richards opened the show by essentially saying he’s hosting for two weeks because no one else was available. At the closing, Mike recalled Alex’s words about building a “kinder and gentler society”.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is grass roots? DD2 – Who was Garfield? DD3 – What is gnu? (found within magnum) FJ – What is “Taps”?

