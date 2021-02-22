Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2005-2008: Group 31

(Full, current standings can always be found here)

Group 29 & 30 Results

Spoiler Group 29: 64.00% Shadow of the Colossus Prologue 56.00% Super Smash Bros. Brawl Meta Knight’s Revenge 52.00% Devil Summoner 2: Raidou Kuzunoha vs. King Abaddon The Summoner of Tsukigata 48.00% Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII The Price of Freedom 44.00% Rhythm Heaven (DS) Built to Scale 2 44.00% Professor Layton and the Unwound Future The Research Facility 40.00% Persona 3 FES Interstice of Time 40.00% Ys: The Oath in Felghana A Searing Struggle 36.00% Super Paper Mario Fracktail/Wracktail Battle 36.00% Lost Odyssey Epsylon Range 36.00% Mass Effect The Presidium 32.00% Super Robot Wars α3: To the End of the Galaxy Try Again (Macross 7) 32.00% Ys Origin Prelude to the Omen 32.00% Kingdom Hearts II Sacred Moon 32.00% Rhythm Heaven (DS) Fillbots 32.00% We Love Katamari Katamari on the Rocks 24.00% Dynasty Warriors: Gundam Annihilated the Enemy 24.00% Ace Combat Zero: The Belkan War Hresvelgr 24.00% Dear Esther The Beginning 24.00% Blackwell Unbound Solitude Begins 20.00% Professor Layton and the Curious Village The Girl Departs 16.00% Phantom Dust Dream 16.00% Portal No Cake for You 16.00% Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles: Ring of Fates Crystal Record The original “Meta Knight’s Revenge” made its debut back in the 96-00 tournament, but if I remember correctly it didn’t get especially far. Perhaps that’s because the Brawl arrangement is the definitive version of the track. The energetic intro fits perfectly with the hectic first few seconds on Battleship: Halberd. Will this be enough for Meta Knight’s Revenge to have its revenge? Group 30: 56.52% Sonic the Hedgehog (2006) Crisis City 56.52% Super Smash Bros. Brawl Bramble Blast 56.52% The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess Malo Mart 47.83% Etrian Odyssey II Inspecting the Resounding Weapons 47.83% Rinne b0f 43.48% Persona 4 Secret Base 43.48% Persona 3 Changing Seasons 39.13% Lumines II The Mission to the Moon 39.13% Professor Layton and the Diabolical Box Moment of Rest 34.78% Sonic Rush Ska Cha Cha 34.78% Drill Dozer Sunken Kuru Ruins (Area 3-2) 30.43% Dreamfall: The Longest Journey Casablanca 30.43% Super Paper Mario The Underwhere 30.43% DJMax Trilogy End of the Moonlight (Forte Escape/Chul-Hee Lee) 30.43% Fire Emblem Path of Radiance Victory is Near 30.43% Professor Layton and the Curious Village Mysterious Girl 30.43% Rhythm Tengoku WISH Can’t Wait for You 26.09% Psychonauts Whispering Rock 26.09% Shadow of the Colossus Prayer 21.74% Forbidden SiRen 2 Azteca Queen 21.74% Infinite Undiscovery The Azure King 21.74% Eternal Poison Pathetic (Soprano & Piano) 21.74% Phantom Dust Spiral Highway 17.39% Professor Layton and the Unwound Future Sorrow Sonic ’06 continues to do shockingly well, tying for first with more usual suspects in Brawl and Zelda. [collapse]

Newly Eliminated

Spoiler 32.00% Togainu no Chi A Peaceful Time 32.00% Trails in the Sky SC Unleashed Greatest Treasure 32.00% The World Ends With You Give Me All Your Love 32.00% Super Smash Bros. Brawl With Mila’s Divine Protection (Celica Map 1) 32.00% The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess Orchestra Piece 1 32.00% World of Goo World of Goo Ending 32.00% Tenchu: Shadow Assassins Transmigration of the Soul 32.00% Silent Hill: Origins Let Me Out 32.00% Final Fantasy XII The Cerobi Steppe 32.00% Togainu no Chi True Blood Invincible (Incredible Jazz Amp) 32.00% Radiata Stories Itinerant Party 32.00% Phoenix Wright: Trials and Tribulations Trial (2003) 32.00% Trails in the Sky the 3rd Labyrinth of Shadows and Light 32.00% Lunar Knights Sunflower Girl 32.00% 428 Shibuya Scramble Implications 32.00% Ace Combat Zero: The Belkan War The Final Overture 32.00% Super Smash Bros. Brawl K.K. Condor 32.00% DJMax Trilogy Sunny Side (Croove) 32.00% Super Robot Wars α3: To the End of the Galaxy Try Again (Macross 7) 32.00% Ys Origin Prelude to the Omen 32.00% Kingdom Hearts II Sacred Moon 32.00% Rhythm Heaven (DS) Fillbots 32.00% We Love Katamari Katamari on the Rocks 31.82% Sonic Unleashed Cool Edge (Night) 31.82% Halo 3 Never Forget 31.82% Shadow the Hedgehog Lava Shelter 31.82% No More Heroes Season of the Samurai 30.43% Dreamfall: The Longest Journey Casablanca 30.43% Super Paper Mario The Underwhere 30.43% DJMax Trilogy End of the Moonlight (Forte Escape/Chul-Hee Lee) 30.43% Fire Emblem Path of Radiance Victory is Near 30.43% Professor Layton and the Curious Village Mysterious Girl 30.43% Rhythm Tengoku WISH Can’t Wait for You 26.09% Psychonauts Whispering Rock 26.09% Shadow of the Colossus Prayer 24.00% Dynasty Warriors: Gundam Annihilated the Enemy 24.00% Ace Combat Zero: The Belkan War Hresvelgr 24.00% Dear Esther The Beginning 24.00% Blackwell Unbound Solitude Begins 21.74% Forbidden SiRen 2 Azteca Queen 21.74% Infinite Undiscovery The Azure King 21.74% Eternal Poison Pathetic (Soprano & Piano) 21.74% Phantom Dust Spiral Highway 20.00% Professor Layton and the Curious Village The Girl Departs 17.39% Professor Layton and the Unwound Future Sorrow 16.00% Phantom Dust Dream 16.00% Portal No Cake for You 16.00% Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles: Ring of Fates Crystal Record Current Bubble: 32.00%

Projected Final Bubble: 42.31% The original “Katamri On The Rocks” took 3rd in the last tournament. An intentionally obnoxious cover was unable to even advance this time around. The song is good, but it’s not that good. [collapse]

It’s time for group play! We have 1,358 songs this time; we’re trying out 24-song groups this time, so we have 56 groups of 24, plus a 57th of 14. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. After all groups are done, the top 384 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 384, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 385+ in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 31 will be active until Tuesday February 23rd at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 32 will start Tuesday and be active until Wednesday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 31 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like:

Or listen to every song here.

Again, voting for group 31 is open until Tuesday February 23rd at 10:00PM Pacific

