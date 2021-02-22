Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2005-2008: Group 31

(Full, current standings can always be found here)
Group 29 & 30 Results
Group 29:
|64.00%
|Shadow of the Colossus
|Prologue
|56.00%
|Super Smash Bros. Brawl
|Meta Knight’s Revenge
|52.00%
|Devil Summoner 2: Raidou Kuzunoha vs. King Abaddon
|The Summoner of Tsukigata
|48.00%
|Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII
|The Price of Freedom
|44.00%
|Rhythm Heaven (DS)
|Built to Scale 2
|44.00%
|Professor Layton and the Unwound Future
|The Research Facility
|40.00%
|Persona 3 FES
|Interstice of Time
|40.00%
|Ys: The Oath in Felghana
|A Searing Struggle
|36.00%
|Super Paper Mario
|Fracktail/Wracktail Battle
|36.00%
|Lost Odyssey
|Epsylon Range
|36.00%
|Mass Effect
|The Presidium
|32.00%
The original “Meta Knight’s Revenge” made its debut back in the 96-00 tournament, but if I remember correctly it didn’t get especially far. Perhaps that’s because the Brawl arrangement is the definitive version of the track. The energetic intro fits perfectly with the hectic first few seconds on Battleship: Halberd. Will this be enough for Meta Knight’s Revenge to have its revenge?
Group 30:
|56.52%
|Sonic the Hedgehog (2006)
|Crisis City
|56.52%
|Super Smash Bros. Brawl
|Bramble Blast
|56.52%
|The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess
|Malo Mart
|47.83%
|Etrian Odyssey II
|Inspecting the Resounding Weapons
|47.83%
|Rinne
|b0f
|43.48%
|Persona 4
|Secret Base
|43.48%
|Persona 3
|Changing Seasons
|39.13%
|Lumines II
|The Mission to the Moon
|39.13%
|Professor Layton and the Diabolical Box
|Moment of Rest
|34.78%
|Sonic Rush
|Ska Cha Cha
|34.78%
|Drill Dozer
|Sunken Kuru Ruins (Area 3-2)
|30.43%
|Dreamfall: The Longest Journey
|Casablanca
|30.43%
|Super Paper Mario
|The Underwhere
|30.43%
|DJMax Trilogy
|End of the Moonlight (Forte Escape/Chul-Hee Lee)
|30.43%
|Fire Emblem Path of Radiance
|Victory is Near
|30.43%
|Professor Layton and the Curious Village
|Mysterious Girl
|30.43%
|Rhythm Tengoku
|WISH Can’t Wait for You
|26.09%
|Psychonauts
|Whispering Rock
|26.09%
|Shadow of the Colossus
|Prayer
|21.74%
|Forbidden SiRen 2
|Azteca Queen
|21.74%
|Infinite Undiscovery
|The Azure King
|21.74%
|Eternal Poison
|Pathetic (Soprano & Piano)
|21.74%
|Phantom Dust
|Spiral Highway
|17.39%
|Professor Layton and the Unwound Future
|Sorrow
Sonic ’06 continues to do shockingly well, tying for first with more usual suspects in Brawl and Zelda.
Newly Eliminated 1
|32.00%
Current Bubble: 32.00%
Projected Final Bubble: 42.31%
The original “Katamri On The Rocks” took 3rd in the last tournament. An intentionally obnoxious cover was unable to even advance this time around. The song is good, but it’s not that good.
It’s time for group play! We have 1,358 songs this time; we’re trying out 24-song groups this time, so we have 56 groups of 24, plus a 57th of 14. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 2 After all groups are done, the top 384 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.
…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 384, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 385+3 in a play-in round.
We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 31 will be active until Tuesday February 23rd at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 32 will start Tuesday and be active until Wednesday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.
You can listen to all songs in group 31 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)
You can work ahead if you like:
Or listen to every song here.
Again, voting for group 31 is open until Tuesday February 23rd at 10:00PM Pacific