Games

Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2005-2008: Group 31

(Full, current standings can always be found here)

Group 29 & 30 Results

Group 29:

64.00% Shadow of the Colossus Prologue
56.00% Super Smash Bros. Brawl Meta Knight’s Revenge
52.00% Devil Summoner 2: Raidou Kuzunoha vs. King Abaddon The Summoner of Tsukigata
48.00% Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII The Price of Freedom
44.00% Rhythm Heaven (DS) Built to Scale 2
44.00% Professor Layton and the Unwound Future The Research Facility
40.00% Persona 3 FES Interstice of Time
40.00% Ys: The Oath in Felghana A Searing Struggle
36.00% Super Paper Mario Fracktail/Wracktail Battle
36.00% Lost Odyssey Epsylon Range
36.00% Mass Effect The Presidium
32.00% Super Robot Wars α3: To the End of the Galaxy Try Again (Macross 7)
32.00% Ys Origin Prelude to the Omen
32.00% Kingdom Hearts II Sacred Moon
32.00% Rhythm Heaven (DS) Fillbots
32.00% We Love Katamari Katamari on the Rocks
24.00% Dynasty Warriors: Gundam Annihilated the Enemy
24.00% Ace Combat Zero: The Belkan War Hresvelgr
24.00% Dear Esther The Beginning
24.00% Blackwell Unbound Solitude Begins
20.00% Professor Layton and the Curious Village The Girl Departs
16.00% Phantom Dust Dream
16.00% Portal No Cake for You
16.00% Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles: Ring of Fates Crystal Record

The original “Meta Knight’s Revenge” made its debut back in the 96-00 tournament, but if I remember correctly it didn’t get especially far. Perhaps that’s because the Brawl arrangement is the definitive version of the track. The energetic intro fits perfectly with the hectic first few seconds on Battleship: Halberd. Will this be enough for Meta Knight’s Revenge to have its revenge?

Group 30:

56.52% Sonic the Hedgehog (2006) Crisis City
56.52% Super Smash Bros. Brawl Bramble Blast
56.52% The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess Malo Mart
47.83% Etrian Odyssey II Inspecting the Resounding Weapons
47.83% Rinne b0f
43.48% Persona 4 Secret Base
43.48% Persona 3 Changing Seasons
39.13% Lumines II The Mission to the Moon
39.13% Professor Layton and the Diabolical Box Moment of Rest
34.78% Sonic Rush Ska Cha Cha
34.78% Drill Dozer Sunken Kuru Ruins (Area 3-2)
30.43% Dreamfall: The Longest Journey Casablanca
30.43% Super Paper Mario The Underwhere
30.43% DJMax Trilogy End of the Moonlight (Forte Escape/Chul-Hee Lee)
30.43% Fire Emblem Path of Radiance Victory is Near
30.43% Professor Layton and the Curious Village Mysterious Girl
30.43% Rhythm Tengoku WISH Can’t Wait for You
26.09% Psychonauts Whispering Rock
26.09% Shadow of the Colossus Prayer
21.74% Forbidden SiRen 2 Azteca Queen
21.74% Infinite Undiscovery The Azure King
21.74% Eternal Poison Pathetic (Soprano & Piano)
21.74% Phantom Dust Spiral Highway
17.39% Professor Layton and the Unwound Future Sorrow

Sonic ’06 continues to do shockingly well, tying for first with more usual suspects in Brawl and Zelda.

Newly Eliminated 1

32.00% Togainu no Chi A Peaceful Time
32.00% Trails in the Sky SC Unleashed Greatest Treasure
32.00% The World Ends With You Give Me All Your Love
32.00% Super Smash Bros. Brawl With Mila’s Divine Protection (Celica Map 1)
32.00% The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess Orchestra Piece 1
32.00% World of Goo World of Goo Ending
32.00% Tenchu: Shadow Assassins Transmigration of the Soul
32.00% Silent Hill: Origins Let Me Out
32.00% Final Fantasy XII The Cerobi Steppe
32.00% Togainu no Chi True Blood Invincible (Incredible Jazz Amp)
32.00% Radiata Stories Itinerant Party
32.00% Phoenix Wright: Trials and Tribulations Trial (2003)
32.00% Trails in the Sky the 3rd Labyrinth of Shadows and Light
32.00% Lunar Knights Sunflower Girl
32.00% 428 Shibuya Scramble Implications
32.00% Ace Combat Zero: The Belkan War The Final Overture
32.00% Super Smash Bros. Brawl K.K. Condor
32.00% DJMax Trilogy Sunny Side (Croove)
31.82% Sonic Unleashed Cool Edge (Night)
31.82% Halo 3 Never Forget
31.82% Shadow the Hedgehog Lava Shelter
31.82% No More Heroes Season of the Samurai
26.09% Psychonauts Whispering Rock
26.09% Shadow of the Colossus Prayer
Current Bubble: 32.00%
Projected Final Bubble: 42.31%

The original “Katamri On The Rocks” took 3rd in the last tournament. An intentionally obnoxious cover was unable to even advance this time around. The song is good, but it’s not that good.

It’s time for group play! We have 1,358 songs this time; we’re trying out 24-song groups this time, so we have 56 groups of 24, plus a 57th of 14. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 2 After all groups are done, the top 384 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 384, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 385+3 in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 31 will be active until Tuesday February 23rd at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 32 will start Tuesday and be active until Wednesday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 31 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like:

Or listen to every song here.

Again, voting for group 31 is open until Tuesday February 23rd at 10:00PM Pacific