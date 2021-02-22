Albums By The Year: 1975

Welcome back to this special retrospective music-posting feature. The gimmick is simple — each week, you post your favorite 25 (or whatever) albums of a given year. We are now moving backwards until we run out of either albums or years.
i’m sure there are more great albums from 1975 than i’ve been able to list. But for me, this is where the quantity starts to slow down a bit. i’m relying on all of you to post the great stuff i’m missing from here on out. Starting with:
Joni Mitchell – The Hissing Of Summer Lawns
Pink Floyd – Wish You Were Here
Fleetwood Mac – Fleetwood Mac
ABBA – ABBA
Parliament – Mothership Connection
Led Zeppelin – Physical Graffiti
Bon Dylan – Blood On The Tracks
Hawkwind – Warrior On The Edge Of Time
The Ohio Players – Honey
Brian Eno – Another Green World
Fela Kuti – Expensive Shit
Neil Young – Tonight’s The Night
Patti Smith – Horses
Black Sabbath – Sabotage
John Williams – Jaws soundtrack
Yabby You – Conquering Lion
The Who – The Who By Numbers