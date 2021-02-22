Albums By The Year: 1975

Welcome back to this special retrospective music-posting feature. The gimmick is simple — each week, you post your favorite 25 (or whatever) albums of a given year. We are now moving backwards until we run out of either albums or years.

i’m sure there are more great albums from 1975 than i’ve been able to list. But for me, this is where the quantity starts to slow down a bit. i’m relying on all of you to post the great stuff i’m missing from here on out. Starting with:

1975 Joni Mitchell – The Hissing Of Summer Lawns Pink Floyd – Wish You Were Here Fleetwood Mac – Fleetwood Mac ABBA – ABBA Parliament – Mothership Connection Led Zeppelin – Physical Graffiti Bon Dylan – Blood On The Tracks Hawkwind – Warrior On The Edge Of Time The Ohio Players – Honey Brian Eno – Another Green World Fela Kuti – Expensive Shit Neil Young – Tonight’s The Night Patti Smith – Horses Black Sabbath – Sabotage John Williams – Jaws soundtrack Yabby You – Conquering Lion The Who – The Who By Numbers [collapse]

