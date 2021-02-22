Music

Albums By The Year: 1975

Welcome back to this special retrospective music-posting feature. The gimmick is simple — each week, you post your favorite 25 (or whatever) albums of a given year. We are now moving backwards until we run out of either albums or years.

i’m sure there are more great albums from 1975 than i’ve been able to list. But for me, this is where the quantity starts to slow down a bit. i’m relying on all of you to post the great stuff i’m missing from here on out. Starting with:

1975

Joni Mitchell – The Hissing Of Summer Lawns

Pink Floyd – Wish You Were Here

Fleetwood Mac – Fleetwood Mac

ABBA – ABBA

Parliament – Mothership Connection

Led Zeppelin – Physical Graffiti

Bon Dylan – Blood On The Tracks

Hawkwind – Warrior On The Edge Of Time

The Ohio Players – Honey

Brian Eno – Another Green World

Fela Kuti – Expensive Shit

Neil Young – Tonight’s The Night

Patti Smith – Horses

Black Sabbath – Sabotage

John Williams – Jaws soundtrack

Yabby You – Conquering Lion

The Who – The Who By Numbers

[collapse]