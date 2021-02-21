WWE Elimination Chamber Discussion Thread

The Road to Wrestlemania continues with tonight’s Elimination Chamber Pay Per View!

Tonight’s Card –

WWE Championship — Drew McIntyre (c) vs. Randy Orton vs. AJ Styles vs. Jeff Hardy vs. Sheamus vs. Kofi Kingston (Elimination Chamber)

King Corbin vs. Kevin Owens vs. Cesaro vs. Daniel Bryan vs. Sami Zayn vs. Jey Uso (Elimination Chamber)

Universal Championship — Roman Reigns (c) vs. Elimination Chamber winner

Raw Women’s Championship — Asuka (c) vs. Lacey Evans

United States Championship — Bobby Lashley (c) vs. Keith Lee vs. Riddle

Women’s Tag Team Championship — Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler (c) vs. Sasha Banks & Bianca Belair

