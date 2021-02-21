Fox Animation Domination Discussion Thread (Week of February 21, 2021)

The Simpsons, Bob’s Burgers, and Family Guy ©2021 by Twentieth Television. Bless the Harts and The Great North ©2021 by Twentieth Television and Fox Media LLC.

Fox ANIDOM promotional poster for Winter/Spring 2021, consisting of Bless the Harts, The Simpsons, The Great North, Bob’s Burgers, and Family Guy. The Simpsons, Bob’s Burgers, and Family Guy. ©2021 by Twentieth Television. Bless the Harts and The Great North ©2021 by Twentieth Television and Fox Media LLC.

I wanted to start something new. So I will start making weekly threads where you can discuss the shows as they air live. Here are the episodes that are airing this Sunday.

Duncanville will return in the summertime. It will air by itself.

If you live in Canada, you will get the new Bless the Harts at 7:30, The Simpsons at 10, and The Great North at 10:30. Bob’s Burgers and Family Guy aired last week in Canada by accident, so they won’t be airing again.

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 14

**TIME PERIOD PREMIERE**–“BLESS THE HARTS” – (7:30-8:00 PM ET/PT) CC-AD-HDTV 720p-Dolby Digital 5.1

THE HARTS CONSULT THE STARS ON THE ALL-NEW, TIME PERIOD PREMIERE OF “BLESS THE HARTS” SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 14, ON FOX

A psychic tells Jenny she’s cursed after attempting to get a refund for wrongly guessing Betty’s death day. Meanwhile, Wayne’s fishing trip with some wild work buddies turns into a manhunt for a dangerous species in the all-new “Crappy Death Day” time period premiere episode of BLESS THE HARTS airing Sunday, Feb. 14 (7:30-8:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (BHR-206) (TV-14 D, L, S, V)

–“THE SIMPSONS” – (8:00-8:30 PM ET/PT) CC-HDTV 720p-Dolby Digital 5.1

BART FINDS HIS FORMER TEACHER’S DIARY AT A YARD SALE ON AN ALL-NEW “THE SIMPSONS” SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 14, ON FOX

Bart finds his old teacher’s diary and learns a surprising secret. Then, Lisa discovers an even bigger surprise in the all-new “Diary Queen” episode of THE SIMPSONS airing Sunday, Feb. 14 (8:00-8:30 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (SI-3205) (TV-PG L, V)

**TIME-PERIOD PREMIERE**–“THE GREAT NORTH” – (8:30-9:00 PM ET/PT) CC-HDTV 720p-Dolby Digital 5.1

WOLF AND HONEYBEE THROW AN ANNIVERSARY PARTY IN THE ALL-NEW, TIME PERIOD PREMIERE OF “THE GREAT NORTH” SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 14, ON FOX

Wolf tries to find the perfect six-month anniversary gift for Honeybee. Meanwhile, Judy interviews Honeybee for the school newspaper and learns about her thrilling early years in Fresno in the all-new “Avocado Barter Adventure” time period premiere and Valentine’s Day-themed episode of THE GREAT NORTH airing Sunday, Feb. 14 (8:30-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (GRN-104) (TV-PG D, L)

–“BOB’S BURGERS” – (9:00-9:30 PM ET/PT) CC-AD-HDTV 720p-Dolby Digital 5.1

IT’S VALENTINE’S DAY ON AN ALL-NEW “BOB’S BURGERS” SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 14, ON FOX

Louise convinces her parents to cash in on the lucrative Valentine’s Day dinner business, even though it means putting Bob and Linda’s own Valentine’s Day plans on hold. Meanwhile, Tina attends Tammy’s Anti-Valentine’s Day party in the all-new “Romancing the Beef” Valentine’s Day-themed episode of BOB’S BURGERS airing Sunday, Feb. 14 (9:00-9:30 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (BOB-1013) (TV-PG D, L)

–“FAMILY GUY” – (9:30-10:00 PM ET/PT) CC-AD-HDTV 720p-Dolby Digital 5.1

PA: Viewer discretion is advised.

BRIAN BONDS WITH HIS NEW GIRLFRIEND’S SON ON AN ALL-NEW “FAMILY GUY” SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 14, ON FOX

While Brian bonds with the son of his new girlfriend. Meanwhile, Peter, Quagmire and Cleveland take a joy ride in Joe’s new classic corvette in the all-new “Boy’s Best Friend” episode of FAMILY GUY airing Sunday, Feb. 14 (9:30-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (FG-1809) (TV-14 D, L, S, V)

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...