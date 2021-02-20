Sidney Poitier Day Thread

Sidney Poitier was born on February 20, 1927 in Miami. His family lived in the Bahamas, but he moved to New York when he was 16. He won an Oscar in 1963 for Lilies of the Field. His other movies include: Blackboard Jungle, A Raisin in the Sun, In the Heat of the Night, Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner?, and one of my personal favorites, A Patch of Blue.

Sidney also directed several movies in the 1970s and 1980s. He has written three autobiographical books. In 2002, he received an Honorary Oscar, and he was also awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2009.

Discuss your favorite Poitier movie and anything else below.

