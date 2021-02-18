Comic Book Chat – Black Panther and the World of Wakanda

Good morning and welcome to Comic Book Chat –

Today’s Discussion – Black Panther and the World of Wakanda

Its been 3 years since the theatrical release of Black Panther and it has been on my mind recently. I can’t remember if I did a Comic Book Chat in the run up to the movie, so this thread is long overdue.

The introduction of Black Panther was an important moment in comic books and the world at large. The MCU movie had a major impact on pop culture and society at large when it was released. The movie was recognized by Hollywood with well deserved Oscar nominations. We are still grieving the loss of Chadwick Boseman after his shocking and untimely passing. Ta-Nehisi Coates‘ run on Black Panther is drawing to a close, just as it was announced that a TV series about Wakanda will be hitting Disney Plus in the near future.

Today’s Comic Book Chat is all about the Black Panther – maybe you have a favorite run of the comic series you’d like to recommend for us to read at some point or you want to speculate what you’d like to see on the TV series or in Black Panther 2. We can’t forget about Shuri and her impact on the MCU and the Marvel Universe either.

You definitely need to check out the Killmonger miniseries from Marvel Comics. I read it over a holiday break a year or two ago and it does a great job on Erik’s backstory while folding him back into the Marvel Universe.

Thanks for stopping by to chat and dont forget about the other comic book related threads here at the Avocado –

AggroCraig’s Weekly Comics Thread

The Comic Burrito

The Comic Strip Club

Comic Book Club

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...