WW 144: Hunger Wolves – Day 7

Eda grumbled as she walked the arena by herself. She had gotten to join a fancy club of troublemakers. Sure, maybe they were a little unhinged with their determination to kill everyone else, but it was still fun to be part of a team. But now the rest of the club had been killed off, including their dear leader. Which meant she was now alone in the arena.
She was not surprised when a figure with a sword appeared in front of her, and after all she had lost, she lacked the will to stop it. A cannon went off.
Eda / Mr. Plow is dead. They were formerly in District 13, co-owned the Hive and held the Mockingjay Pin, and died with 30 Capitol Coins.
Tributes
District 1:
Narrowstrife & Admirax
District 2:
Dramus18 & Nate the Lesser
District 3:
Hoho & Lindsay
District 4: Louie & Owen
District 5:
Forget_it_Jake & Confederatio Delenda Est
District 6: Ralph &
Marlowe
District 7: Raven &
Side Character
District 8:
Emm & Grumproro
District 9:
Captain Video & Mr. Plow99
Alliances
Alliance A – 4 3 Members Alliance B — 4 Members
Alliance C –
4 3 Members Alliance D – 3 2 Members
Twilight will be on Wednesday, February 17th at 9PM EST