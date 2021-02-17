Weekly Japanese Pop Culture Thread (February 17, 2021)

Welcome to The Avocado’s weekly discussion of Japanese pop culture! No time to write anything substantial this week, so here’s an anime I’ve heard of but know nothing about: So I’m a Spider, So What?

I, the protagonist, was just an ordinary high school girl, but suddenly I was reincarnated as a spider monster in a fantasy world. Not only that, but I awakened in a dungeon filled with vicious monsters. Armed with only my human knowledge and my overwhelming positivity, I’m forced to use spiderwebs and traps to defeat far stronger monsters just to stay alive… So begins the labyrinth survival story of a girl with incredible mental strength living as one of the lowest-ranked beasts! Crunchyroll

That’s a fun description! I also think the title is cute, which is the main reason I featured it this week. You can watch new episodes every Friday on Crunchyroll. If you’re already watching the show, what do you think of it so far?

And, as always…

What have you been watching/reading/playing/eating/listening to lately?

Happy Wednesday! 🙂

